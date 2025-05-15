MarketingNewsletter

Patties Gives The Freezer Aisle A Cartoon Makeover

Patties Food Group in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), is bringing some nostalgic fun to supermarket aisles this month, launching a limited- edition run of Looney Tunes party packs.

The iconic faces of Bugs Bunny, Sylvester, Tweety, and Daffy Duck will adorn Patties packs this month for a limited-time Tunes that also gives Aussie families the chance to win a dream holiday to Warner Bros. Movie World and Sea World Resort.

The latest Patties Food Group campaign will see the Looney Tunes characters take over Patties products nationwide. The limited run is designed to inspire nostalgic memories and encourage entertaining and snacking among its core demographic: families.

Anand Surujpal, Patties Food Group’s Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, said the collab celebrates nostalgia and multi-generational fun with its target audience.

“The Patties brand has always held a special place on Aussie tables, and this partnership with Looney Tunes brings an exciting twist to a family favourite.

“We’ve created something parents can share with their children, and whether it’s a nod to childhood memories or a new discovery for Aussie kids today, we’re giving families another reason to connect over crowd-pleasing snacks,” Surujpal said.

“Our beloved Looney Tunes characters are sure to bring joy and laughter to every meal and this collaboration is perfect for families, combining the fun and nostalgia of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Sylvester and Tweety with delicious, family-friendly food that everyone will love,” said Andrew Bromell, vice president, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products ANZ.

To complement the on-pack displays of the Looney Tunes characters, Patties is rolling out a national consumer promotion to help families create special memories together, offering shoppers the chance to win a family holiday to Warner Bros. Movie World and Sea World Resort.

There will also be $200 instant win Visa gift cards up for grabs when purchasing the special edition packs.

The promotion will run nationally in all major supermarkets from May 15 to July 30, while stocks last.

