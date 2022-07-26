Paris Hilton Fronts Hilton Hotel’s New Global Campaign; As Rival Airbnb Cops A Roasting
Fresh from her Cannes debut and recent work with the Irwins for Special’s latest Uber Eats, everyone’s favourite heiress, Paris Hilton, is back fronting a new campaign for the old family firm – Hilton Hotels.
The quartet of new spots are by creative agency TBWAChiatDay New York and take a different tangent to most hotel/holiday ads, showing the pleasure of a hotel stay over a lovely beach and the local sights.
The work also shows how kid-friendly a stay at the Hilton can be, while one ad (second below) attempts to paint a stay at rival AirbnB akin to a horror movie.
Despite the urban myth, Paris’ family don’t actually own the global hotel chain, having sold its share back in 2007 for a whopping $US27 billion. Nor does the 41-year-old socialite arguably need the cash, with her own private wealth reported in at a cool $US300 million.
The campaign includes TV, radio, social, print, and out of home, spanning bespoke social executions. It will launch first in the US followed closely by the UK and select Asia-Pacific and Middle East markets.
Amy Ferguson, chief creative officer, TBWAChiatDay New York, commented: “In developing the campaign, we were inspired by showing the realness of travel; the tensions, the hardships, the too-high expectations. It goes against convention in the hospitality category and it’s an exciting space for the brand to own.”
Hilton Hotels CMO Mark Weinstein said of the new campaign: “Today, as we make company history with Hilton’s first brand platform, we’re reminding guests that at the heart of a great trip is a great stay and that it’s just different when that stay is with Hilton.”
Check out the four spots below:
