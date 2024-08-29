Paralympics Australia Launches Virtual Seat & Stadium Experience Via SLIK

Independent creative agency SLIK has launched a unique virtual experience for Paralympics Australia, designed to engage and educate fans through play while raising money for the charity.

Building on the success of Paralympics Australia’s fundraising campaign for Tokyo 2020, SLIK has pushed the experience further than just the purchase of a virtual seat.

An immersive virtual stadium for fans to play in and explore has been created, bringing them closer to the Paris Paralympics experience than they could ever imagine. Users learn our Paralympians’ stories, see messages of support, watch behind-the-scenes content, browse Paralympics merch, and see other players interacting within the exciting virtual environment.

SLIK also worked with Para-athletes, as well as useability and accessibility consultants, to ensure that accessibility was at the heart of the experience.

The Paralympics Australia Virtual Stadium encourages fans to play, explore, celebrate and catch the action of the games in Paris.

“The innovative experience brings a new level of support and engagement to fans – all while delivering essential funding for our organisation, which is vital to the sustainability of Para-sport in Australia. SLIK’s creativity, innovation and enthusiasm for the project was critical in shaping the experience,” said Paralympics Australia’s interim CEO, Cameron Murray.

“We’ve worked hard to raise the bar for donation campaigns, turning a one way purchase process into an engaging virtual experience. We couldn’t be more proud to be helping Paralympics Australia in their mission to transform lives through the power of sport,” said SLIK co-founder and head of technology Kyle Bennett.