Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation Unveils New Brand Identity

Independent funder of ovarian cancer research dedicated to transforming outcomes for the most lethal women’s cancer, the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF) has unveiled a new brand identity.

The new brand is centred around the letter and shape of an ‘O’, representing ovarian cancer and the foundation’s main focus. For the majority of women diagnosed in 2025, the reality is that fewer than 50 per cent will survive for five years.

“The ‘O’ shape used in the logo is imperfect – soft, organic, layered and connected. It alludes to a cell, an egg and the shape of an ovary. This is juxtaposed with a typeface that is clean, precise, confident and feminine, befitting the scientific nature of the organisation,” Avalee Weir, OCRF’s senior communications director said.

“This new brand emerged from extensive consultations and fantastic creative from the team at Marlin Communications. The result is an exciting and important step as we kick off OCRF’s 25th anniversary year,” Weir added.

“The new design signals the start of a vibrant and dynamic next chapter for the organisation. The logo and visual identity are representative of our purpose, they’re relevant and memorable plus they’re highly flexible, designed for use across a wide range of applications. Importantly, the design also echoes our tone of voice – positive, ambitious and confident – a message that will become even clearer when we launch our new five-year strategy in late February”.