Optus Outage, Cricket World Cup & Tillies Stars Top Google’s Year In Search

Optus Outage, Cricket World Cup & Tillies Stars Top Google’s Year In Search
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



The Optus outage was the most-searched news event on Google in Australia, the search giant has revealed.

That Optus should top the list is ironic in a sense, considering that its customers were unable to access any information about the event on the day. It subsequently led to a Senate inquiry, the departure of the telco’s CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin and another huge blow for the company’s brand. In 2023, “Yes” certainly turned to “No” for Optus.

Find out more: Qantas, Optus, Andrew O’Keefe! It’s 2023’s Most Momentous F#ck Ups!

Close behind the Optus outage, Australians were searching about the War in Israel and Gaza, the Voice to Parliament referendum results, online misogynist Andrew Tate and “Earthquake Melbourne”.

When it came to movies, Australians bucked the global trend and searched for Oppenheimer more than Barbie, which came second. Everything Everywhere All at Once came third with John Wick 4 and Avatar: The Way of Water fifth.

Matildas stars Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler were the first and second most-searched Australians, respectively, with Michael Clarke coming third. Reece Walsh and Dan Andrews came fourth and fifth.

However, despite our collective enthralment with Kerr and Fowler, the Cricket World Cup and the Ashes were the most-searched sporting events. The Women’s World Cup came third. The boxing bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury was fourth and the BBL came fifth.

Australians also mourned for Matthew Perry, Jock Zonfrillo and Sinéad O’Connor in 2023, along with Tina Turner and Cal Wilson.

“During a year of immense change, our searches show we were curious to understand national events, wanting to know ‘where to vote?’ and the outcome of the Voice referendum. And across the globe, we asked ‘why is Israel and Hamas at war?’ and ‘why is the Gaza Strip so important?.’ We searched below the surface as the submarine story unfolded, followed the Chandrayaan-3 out of space, and looked up the meanings of SNAFU, ennui and guano,” wrote Camilla Ibrahim, search trends communications manager at Google Australia in a blog post.

Here’s the full list of what we searched for:

News events

  1. Optus outage
  2. War in Israel and Gaza
  3. Referendum results
  4. Andrew Tate
  5. Earthquake Melbourne
  6. Submarine
  7. Turkey earthquake
  8. Chandrayaan-3
  9. Russell Brand
  10. NSW Election results

Aussies

  1. Sam Kerr
  2. Mary Fowler
  3. Michael Clarke
  4. Reece Walsh
  5. Dan Andrews
  6. Bianca Censori
  7. Tim Tszyu
  8. Kathleen Folbigg
  9. Ellie Carpenter
  10. Lidia Thorpe

Sport

  1. Cricket World Cup
  2. Ashes
  3. Women’s World Cup
  4. Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury
  5. BBL
  6. Champions League
  7. UFC 294
  8. FA Cup
  9. LIV Golf
  10. United Cup

Recipe(s)

  1. Coronation quiche recipe
  2. Grimace shake recipe
  3. Coronation chicken recipe
  4. CWA Anzac biscuit recipe
  5. Chicken Honolulu recipe
  6. Lamb stew recipe
  7. Pornstar Martini recipes
  8. Marry me chicken recipe
  9. Chicken and leek pie recipe
  10. Modak recipe

Entertainment

  1. Oppenheimer
  2. Barbie movie
  3. Taylor Swift tickets
  4. Connections
  5. Hogwarts Legacy
  6. The Last of Us
  7. Everything Everywhere All at Once
  8. Quordle
  9. John Wick 4
  10. Avatar

Loss

  1. Matthew Perry
  2. Jock Zonfrillo
  3. Sinead O’Connor
  4. Tina Turner
  5. Cal Wilson
  6. Ken Block
  7. Lisa Marie
  8. Barry Humphries
  9. Johnny Ruffo
  10. Angus Cloud

‘How to…?’

  1. How to watch Women’s World Cup
  2. How to lock Facebook profile
  3. How to vote referendum
  4. How to solve a Rubik’s Cube
  5. How to get rid of my AI on Snapchat
  6. How to get Snapchat AI
  7. How to vote early
  8. How to watch Rugby World Cup
  9. How to get Taylor Swift tickets
  10. How to watch The Ashes in Australia

DIY/’How to make…?’

  1. How to make a paper popper
  2. How to make rosemary water for hair
  3. How to make kinetic sand
  4. How to make slime without activator
  5. DIY Valentines gift for him
  6. DIY Easter basket
  7. DIY ice bath
  8. How to make a vision board
  9. How to make an invoice
  10. How to make a kite

‘Why is…?’

  1. Why is Israel and Hamas at war
  2. Why is Optus down
  3. Why is Twitter called X
  4. Why is Book Depository closing
  5. Why is Gwyneth Paltrow in court
  6. Why is my phone on SOS
  7. Why is the Gaza Strip important
  8. Why is Camilla being crowned Queen
  9. Why is Sam Kerr not playing today
  10. Why is Oppenheimer rated R

Meanings

  1. SNAFU meaning
  2. Ennui meaning
  3. Guano meaning
  4. Hamas meaning
  5. Ardour meaning
  6. Implosion meaning
  7. Craven meaning
  8. Credo meaning
  9. Pique meaning
  10. Locus meaning



Please login with linkedin to comment

Google

Latest News

Social Soup Delivers Healthy Result For Simply Chips
  • Marketing

Social Soup Delivers Healthy Result For Simply Chips

Australia and New Zealand influencer marketing business, Social Soup, has delivered an almost 10 times return on investment for healthy snack brand Simply Chips in a nine-month campaign using Social Soup’s exclusive and extensive network of influencers and samplers. By tapping into Social Soup’s community of influential product samplers – or “Soupers” – the Simply […]

Pippa Chambers Announced As Cannes In Cairns Content Director
  • Advertising

Pippa Chambers Announced As Cannes In Cairns Content Director

Former editor, seasoned adland journalist and content curator, Pippa Chambers, has joined The Misfits as Cannes in Cairns content director. Having launched in 2022, APAC’s festival of creativity Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, has gone from strength to strength and shows no signs of slowing down. Having attracted 1,200 people in 2023, the annual […]

Vogue Living Announces VL50 Awards Celebrating All Things Design
  • Media

Vogue Living Announces VL50 Awards Celebrating All Things Design

Vogue Living has announced the inaugural VL50 Awards, a celebration of the country’s top 50 interior designers, architects, landscape designers, product designers and artists, will launch in February 2024. VL50 is presented in partnership with luxury furniture business Mobilia, along with supporting partners Range Rover, Ruinart and Waterford. “For 58 years, Vogue Living has championed […]

Image lead story Lux Resort Shangri-La Joins Cannes In Cairns At Hotel Partner
  • Advertising

Lux Resort Shangri-La Joins Cannes In Cairns At Hotel Partner

Luxury multinational resort Shangri-La has joined Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest as a hotel partner. The deal sees the powerhouse event more than double accommodation partners for 2024. The popular establishment, located in the heart of The Marina in Cairns, joins Pullman Cairns International, Novotel Cairns Oasis Resort, The Doubletree by Hilton Cairns, and […]

SXSW Reveals 2024 Dates
  • Advertising

SXSW Reveals 2024 Dates

SXSW has announced that it will be back in 2024, revealing dates for the second conference. SXSW SYDNEY 2024 MONDAY 14 – SUNDAY 20, OCTOBER “To say SXSW Sydney left a mark on the city in its inaugural year is an understatement. The team pulled together a remarkable grand-scale event that brought together APAC’s creative […]

Reef Unlimited Announced As Adventure Partner For Cannes In Cairns 2024
  • Advertising

Reef Unlimited Announced As Adventure Partner For Cannes In Cairns 2024

There’s no limit for thrill-seekers at Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, as the leading APAC festival of creativity reveals Reef Unlimited as the official adventure partner for the 2024 event. With three days of inspiring, bold and exclusive content tipped for Cannes in Cairns presented by Pinterest, it’s important that delegates not only soak […]

Tommy Little Brings The Laughs For Honda CR-V Via Mushroom Creative House
  • Campaigns

Tommy Little Brings The Laughs For Honda CR-V Via Mushroom Creative House

Introducing #JoyFace. Honda’s answer to the launch of the all-new CR-V. Coinciding with the significant milestone for the business, celebrating 75 years in the industry, the team have unveiled a captivating video series and national giveaway starring Australian comedian Tommy Little. With the help of creative agency Mushroom Creative House, the team produced the strategy […]

Hong Kong - May 231 2013: a giant Rubber duckie are ready in the dock. Giant Rubber Duck Sculpture By Florentijn Hofman, visit Hong Kong today which draw the attention of hong kong people
  • Campaigns

Big Duck Energy In Sydney Harbour

Giant 40ft inflatable duck to float into Darling Harbour ahead of Sydney Premiere of MIGRATION on December 17. To celebrate the release of Illumination’s new original comedy Migration, Gwen, the lovable duckling daughter, will be the BIG special guest at the Sydney Premiere on Sunday, 17 December. The 40ft high inflatable Gwen will migrate along […]

Accor Extends Its Stay With AFL For A Further Four Years
  • Marketing

Accor Extends Its Stay With AFL For A Further Four Years

The AFL is pleased to announce a four-year partnership extension with hospitality group Accor as the official accommodation partner of the AFL and AFLW until the end of 2027. Lead image: L-R: Sarah Derry (CEO Accor Pacific), Kylie Rogers (AFL EGM Customer and Commercial), Peta Webster (AFL GM Commercial), and Anne Gill (Senior Vice President Commercial, […]

LiSTNR Launches Massive Aussie Summer Of Sport
  • Media

LiSTNR Launches Massive Aussie Summer Of Sport

LiSTNR is off to a flying start for summer with its bumper sports content, which is set to turn up the heat all season long. Lead image: LiSTNR Cricket: Adam Peacock, Gus Worland, Mark Taylor, Brad Haddin & Alyssa Healy Kicking off with Triple M Rocks Cricket live from the pitch at Perth’s Optus Stadium tomorrow, […]

NewsCast Nabs Rachel Fountain From Deadset Studios
  • Media

NewsCast Nabs Rachel Fountain From Deadset Studios

News Corp Australia today announced the appointment of Rachel Fountain (lead image) as content director, audio (news, sport and lifestyle) for NewsCast, the company’s on-demand audio division. In this new role Fountain will work alongside the company’s newsrooms to develop news, sport and lifestyle audio programming as the business continues to build its commercial audio offering. […]