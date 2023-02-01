OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Plus Pilot And People Seem Oddly Thrilled

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Plus Pilot And People Seem Oddly Thrilled
Tom Fogden
Tom Fogden
Want your job taken away with maximum efficiency? Then boy, have we got the tool for you. OpenAI, the company behind AI text generator, ChatGPT, has introduced ChatGPT Plus.

The new better version will cost US$20 per month (AU$28 per month) and you can join the waitlist to get access now.

But wait, why does the world’s favourite robot need a Plus version? Put simply, it doesn’t always work.

The new paid-for version promises users general access to the service, even at peak times. Users will get faster response times from the service, meaning that you can churn out slightly verbose, overwritten, and often factually inaccurate copy even quicker.

Plus, you’ll get priority access to new features and improvements.

ChatGPT Plus is available to customers in the US, and the company will start inviting people from its waitlist over the coming weeks. OpenAI said it plans to expand access and support to additional countries and regions soon.

“We love our free users and will continue to offer free access to ChatGPT. By offering this subscription pricing, we will be able to help support free access availability to as many people as possible,” it added.

Despite all its flaws, the internet seemed thrilled at the prospect of paying to use an otherwise free tool.

