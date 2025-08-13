oOh!media Unveils New Look For Melbourne’s Iconic Billboard ‘The Bourke’

Australia’s largest 3D Anamorphic billboard ‘The Bourke’ has undergone a major upgrade, further amplifying its presence in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD.

The billboard has been elevated a further four metres and fitted with the latest high-definition technology, delivering sharper visuals, smoother motion and clearer viewing angles. As part of the upgrade the digital display has been encased in a sleek and contemporary frame, solidifying ‘The Bourke’ as Melbourne’s most iconic digital and 3DA enable OOH site.

Among the first brands to take advantage of the revitalised site are Pepsi, Dove, JLR and Spotify.

Since its launch by oOh! in 2015 as the nation’s largest full-motion digital billboard, the six-storey landmark has stood as an unmissable advertising platform above the intersection of Bourke and Swanston Streets.

Mark Fairhurst, oOh!’s chief revenue officer said: “Since its inception over 4,600 campaigns, including more than one-hundred 3D Anamorphic (3DA) executions, have run on ‘The Bourke’, making it one of Australia’s most sought-after Out of Home assets. It’s sheer size, commanding scale, and iconic placement set it apart as the premier screen for immersive 3DA and brand fame.”

To help brands maximise the potential of the upgrade, oOh!’s creative and innovation hub, POLY have updated its digital twin and 3DA stage that gives advertisers access to a virtual model of their campaign to refine executions before launch.

1.7 million people pass ‘The Bourke’ every week*, offering brands unmatched visibility in one of Australia’s busiest pedestrian and retail precincts.

oOh! also operates the largest billboard network in the country, with more than 3,800 sites nationwide. As Australia’s leading Out of Home provider, oOh! continues to invest in premium assets, helping brands stand out with scale, creativity and innovation.