Only One In The Room Collective Announces “Destroy This Brief” Shortlist

Following the initial round of judging by a global jury of advertising and marketing luminaries, the Destroy This Brief shortlist has been selected.

Only 16 per cent of people in Australian advertising have a culturally diverse background. In most rooms, they’re the ‘only one’. It’s a trend that needs to end.

Launched in 2022 to tackle the industry’s prevalent diversity and inclusion challenges, the initiative has seen entries from agencies, production companies, colleges and universities all over Australia, and beyond. The brief specifically asked participants to find ways to open the industry up to, and attract, diverse talent. The next round of judging will include a live presentation session, after which the final winner (or winners) will be announced.

The shortlisted ideas are:

Another Dave Another Dollar – Jessica Thompson

– Jessica Thompson Extending Adland – Team Special Group

Team Special Group Mad Things – Anneliese Sullivan and Melle Branson

Anneliese Sullivan and Melle Branson Parental Ad-visors – Leila Cranswick and David Roberts

– Leila Cranswick and David Roberts Refugee Pencil – Carl Robertson and Blake Arthur

– Carl Robertson and Blake Arthur White Dad Adoption Drive – Rees Steel

Avish Gordhan, Co-Founder, Only One In The Room, said: “We gave our global jury a very difficult task in culling some outstanding finalists down to this shortlist. But we’re so excited about the outcome, and to be here at the pointy end of the process. I want to reiterate our heartfelt thanks once more, to everyone who gave their time and creativity to this process. Thank you for caring enough to help us make a lasting and meaningful difference. And to the shortlisted entrants: congratulations…now go and prepare yourselves for some curly questions from Cindy Gallop!”

The live presentation session with the global jury, which includes Cindy Gallop, Sunita Gloster, Greg Hahn, Terry Savage, Faycal Ben Abdellaziz, and Jonathan Mildenhall will take place week commencing 20th February.

Feature image source: Instagram/@only_one_in_the_room