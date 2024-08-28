AdvertisingNewsletter

Omnicom Launches Advertising Group To Power The Next Generation Of Creativity

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Omnicom has announced the formation of Omnicom Advertising Group (OAG), a new global organisation aligning world-class creative networks BBDO, DDB, TBWA, as well as leading agencies within the Advertising Collective including Goodby Silverstein & Partners, GSD&M, Merkley & Partners and Zimmerman.

OAG will be led by Troy Ruhanen as global CEO, Deepthi Prakash as chief operating officer and Denis Streiff as global CFO.

Bringing these agency brands under one leadership addresses clients’ needs for powerful creative solutions like never before. Each will retain its unique brand, culture and people, while capitalizing on OAG’s shared and scaled investments in innovative tools, technologies, specialist capabilities, and AI platforms. This foundation will enhance agencies’ ability to deliver world-class creativity and accelerate growth, as well as unlock greater opportunities for personal and professional growth for their talent.

The agency networks within OAG will report to Ruhanen and will be led by:

  • Nancy Reyes, who was recently promoted to Global CEO of BBDO
  • Alex Lubar, Global CEO of DDB
  • Erin Riley, who is being elevated to CEO of TBWA\Worldwide from her previous role as TBWA\Chiat\Day US CEO
  • James Fenton, CEO of the Advertising Collective

“OAG will make the best even better. One of the most exciting parts of this new division is that we can collectively invest in innovative offerings – such as Omnicom’s recent first-mover partnerships in GenAI,” said Ruhanen. “This will take our world-class creativity to the next level and keep our clients at the top of their industries. While we are excited to grow together, we will continue to celebrate and protect the uniqueness of each agency’s culture and entrepreneurship”.

Over the years, Omnicom has successfully organized its portfolio by aligning its agencies into marketing disciplines to strengthen the depth of its services and enhance collaboration across the group. This includes the formation of world-class Practice Areas such as Omnicom Media Group (OMG), Omnicom Health Group (OHG), Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG) and Omnicom Public Relations Group (OPRG). Each area now benefits from scaled investment and experimentation as the marketing world transforms.

“Clients want best-in-class talent, innovation and seamless delivery of creative services around the globe. OAG will deliver on that promise while allowing our agency cultures to remain strong and evolve through shared investments and best practices. With Troy at the helm of this new division, I’m confident our creative agencies and all our incredibly talented minds will continue to set the bar for the industry,” said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom.

Existing clients will continue to be serviced by the agency and teams they currently work with, now with the enhanced capabilities of the wider group. The changes will take effect on January 1, 2025.

Related posts:

  1. Carsales Mediahouse Unveils Cutting-Edge Privacy-First Ad Solutions At Melbourne Upfront
  2. Inside NGEN: Harnessing The Power Of Good For Positive Change
  3. QMS Delivers Gold For Brands With 40,000 Pieces Of Paris Olympics Content
  4. IMAA Announces Finalists For First-Ever Pitch-Chella Initiative
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

The Kid LAROI To Headline SXSW Music Keynote
Time To Polish Those CVs – It’s Adland’s Best Of The Best Recruiters!
Linear TV Advertising Slump Hurts Nine, But Bright Spots Across The Media Group Offer Optimism
Steve Carell & John Krasinski Star In ‘Pleasure Makes Us Human’ Spot Meets The Office Reunion For Lavazza
Register Lost your password?