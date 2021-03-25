OMG Appoints Three New Senior Hires
One of Australia’s largest independent digital marketing agencies, Online Marketing Gurus (OMG) has made three new senior appointments following rapid client growth and international expansion into the United States and Singapore.
The Sydney Head office has hired former In Marketing We Trust, Head Of Growth, Ed Jones as Director Of Paid Media, along with former Ikon Communications, Head of Experience, Jules Ward as SEO Director and former CTO of RMS Tech, James Geortsis as Chief Technology Officer.
For the past seven years, OMG has created and executed the Enterprise Level digital advertising activities for tier one and enterprise businesses like Calvin Klein Australia, Vodafone and Universal Store just to name a few.
Over the past 12 months the agency has increased its scope of work rapidly expanding into international markets — including the US and Singapore — as well as adding an extensive list of new business.
Andrew Raso, CEO, and Co-founder at OMG, said: “The appointments of Ed, Jules, and James come at a crucial point for the Agency as we ramp up our service offering and expand our operations through strengthening our international client base. Having significant expertise and experience in their respective fields, we are thrilled to welcome them on board. They will be a great addition to the OMG team as we look forward to an exciting 2021 and lots of product innovation”.
Ed Jones joins OMG after 15 years in senior roles with some of Australia and the United Kingdom’s biggest agencies including In Marketing We Trust, Croud, and iProspect to name a few. All up, Jones has managed client budget accounts of up to $50 million per year with extensive international experience managing teams from global accounts across 140+ countries.
Jones regularly runs seminars for the Masters of International Business at Sydney University and co-author IAB’s First Digital Exam.
“I am continuously astounded at the level of growth OMG has achieved in the past few years,” Jones said.
“The calibre of clients and OMG’s approach to evidence based and data driven results is second to none. I look forward to collaborating and empowering some of Australia’s most trusted digital advertising experts and growing the teams internationally as we expand”.
Starting her career with Just Search in the UK some 12 years ago, Ward moved to Australia in 2013, where she excelled at integrating SEO principles into traditional media agency teams. This led to her previous appointment as Ikon’s Head Of Experience, where she developed the integrated solution of owned, earned and shared media into the agency offering.
On her appointment at OMG, Ward added, “I am excited to be joining OMG. I was immediately attracted to their values and commitment to transforming challenges into solutions for clients. I look forward to helping them tackle these ever-changing market conditions and user behaviours, by building a team that delivers and delighting our clients with exceptional solutions”.
James Geortsis brings 10+ years of tech wealth and experience to OMG. As CTO for Australia’s leading managed IT service providers, RMS Tech, James has been a leader in developing cutting-edge technology strategies and platform architectures across a number of industries.
Mez Homayunfard, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships & Sales at OMG said “ We are extremely excited for James to join the team at OMG and help us level up our Technology and Software side of our business. Product innovation is continual area of focus for us and we look forward to James helping us to level up”
Geortsis said, “it’s a great time to be joining OMG as the agency continues to build momentum internationally and attract some of the biggest brands in the world. I look forward to developing new technologies and tools that will be a game changer for the industry and ultimately drive the best outcomes for our clients”.
Pictured: Geortsis, Ward, Jones
