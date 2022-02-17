OMA Launches National Competition To Get Aussies Eating Their Greens Again

OMA Launches National Competition To Get Aussies Eating Their Greens Again
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has today launched its competition to encourage Australians to cook with vegetables, inspiring us all to add a rainbow of colours to our meals.

The competition is an extension of the OOH “Better than you remember” campaign currently in market, and will run on thousands of signs nationwide to inspire Aussies to think differently about vegetables and encourages us all to include more vegetables in our meals.

The “Better than you remember” campaign has been donated by OMA members and is delivered in partnership with Health and Wellbeing Queensland and Nutrition Australia.

“The competition is a tangible way to make the “Better than you remember” message come to life,” said OMA CEO, Charmaine Moldrich.

“It’s as simple as trying new vegetables and new ways of cooking them. The dedicated campaign website has plenty of delicious recipes available at boostyourhealthy.com.au.

“We will be calling out some of our favourite chefs to share their best veggie recipes over the next few weeks. Our intention is to inspire everyone to take on the challenge of adding more vegetables to their meals. It’s a healthy choice and great for the planet.”

The competition is open until 11:59pm (AEDT) 27 February on Instagram tagging @OMA_Australia and including #BetterThanYouRemember.

Competition entrants must take a photograph of their dish and caption it with what veggie they have rediscovered. The winner will receive four weeks of fresh veggies delivered to their doorstep. People can enter multiple times with all entries going into the draw.

“As a home cook I am looking forward to using the eggplants, tomatoes, thyme, and curry leaves I have growing in my garden to whip up a few vegetable feasts for my family and friends,” said Moldrich.

“While I can’t take part in the competition, I hope the public will get behind us and show us their vegetable creations.”

“Better than you remember” is part of the OMA’s world-first, National Health and Wellbeing Policy that aims to meet community expectations and support government efforts to tackle overweight and obesity in Australia.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Health and wellbeing queensland Nutrition Australia OMA

Latest News

digital marketing concept, online advertisement, ad on website and social media
  • Partner Content
  • Technology

Why Oracle Moat Analytics Is The Complete Brand Safety Solution For Advertising Ecosystems

Oracle Advertising solutions (Oracle Moat Analytics) has brand-safe, suitable, and responsible media solutions that offer full-impression lifecycle support, delivering dependable incremental value to clients’ top and bottom lines. Before investing in Oracle advertising technology, organisations have typically encountered difficulties with effectively leveraging data collected on digital ads, evaluating and comparing cross-platform performance, trusting that consumers […]

Partner Content

by Picture3

IMAA Expands Member Group Deals, Announces 11 New Partners
  • Media

IMAA Expands Member Group Deals, Announces 11 New Partners

The Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, has today announced 11 new member group deal agreements. IMAA’s new partners include organisations across tech and data platforms, consumer insights, content marketing, industry software, marketing measurement, client relationship management, and a virtual receptionists company. The new […]

GroupM Australia Launches New Influencer Marketing Platform
  • Marketing
  • Technology

GroupM Australia Launches New Influencer Marketing Platform

GroupM has today announcing the Australian launch of INCA, a purpose-built AI-powered, brand-safe, influencer and content marketing platform. Influencer marketing is growing at breakneck speed, and is expected to be a $US13bn ($A18bn) industry in 2022. Through the pandemic there has been an increase of time spent on social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, […]

Sonny Adorjan Returns To Clems Melbourne As Senior Art Director
  • Advertising

Sonny Adorjan Returns To Clems Melbourne As Senior Art Director

Clemenger BBDO Melbourne has welcomed back Sonny Adorjan the agency as a senior art director. Returning home from the UK, Adorjan re-joins Clemenger BBDO Melbourne after 17 years in the UK including 12 years at the AMV BBDO London office. During his time at AMV BBDO, he’s been responsible for work across Guinness, The Economist […]

Super Bowl: Sustainability Becomes Another Feature Like New Chrome Rims
  • Opinion

Super Bowl: Sustainability Becomes Another Feature Like New Chrome Rims

In this guest post, marketing activist and advisor, Thomas Kolster (main photo) discusses the growing themes of sustainability in Super Bowl ads, and whether or not addressing urgent issues during the popular ad platform is actually effective. Activism took a backseat during this year’s Super Bowl and issues like diversity and climate felt more like […]

Opinion

by Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer