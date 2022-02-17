OMA Launches National Competition To Get Aussies Eating Their Greens Again

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has today launched its competition to encourage Australians to cook with vegetables, inspiring us all to add a rainbow of colours to our meals.

The competition is an extension of the OOH “Better than you remember” campaign currently in market, and will run on thousands of signs nationwide to inspire Aussies to think differently about vegetables and encourages us all to include more vegetables in our meals.

The “Better than you remember” campaign has been donated by OMA members and is delivered in partnership with Health and Wellbeing Queensland and Nutrition Australia.

“The competition is a tangible way to make the “Better than you remember” message come to life,” said OMA CEO, Charmaine Moldrich.

“It’s as simple as trying new vegetables and new ways of cooking them. The dedicated campaign website has plenty of delicious recipes available at boostyourhealthy.com.au.

“We will be calling out some of our favourite chefs to share their best veggie recipes over the next few weeks. Our intention is to inspire everyone to take on the challenge of adding more vegetables to their meals. It’s a healthy choice and great for the planet.”

The competition is open until 11:59pm (AEDT) 27 February on Instagram tagging @OMA_Australia and including #BetterThanYouRemember.

Competition entrants must take a photograph of their dish and caption it with what veggie they have rediscovered. The winner will receive four weeks of fresh veggies delivered to their doorstep. People can enter multiple times with all entries going into the draw.

“As a home cook I am looking forward to using the eggplants, tomatoes, thyme, and curry leaves I have growing in my garden to whip up a few vegetable feasts for my family and friends,” said Moldrich.

“While I can’t take part in the competition, I hope the public will get behind us and show us their vegetable creations.”

“Better than you remember” is part of the OMA’s world-first, National Health and Wellbeing Policy that aims to meet community expectations and support government efforts to tackle overweight and obesity in Australia.