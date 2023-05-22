Ogilvy Network Launches TK.Lab To Help Brands Navigate TikTok

Ogilvy Network ANZ has announced the launch of TK.Lab, a centralised, end-to-end specialist capability that helps brands deliver impact and reach new audiences on TikTok.

TK.Lab will develop organic, paid and creator led TikTok strategies for local and global brands operating in the region. Capabilities include strategy, creative, sound, media, commerce, influence, and intelligence provided by a team of specialists from across the Ogilvy Network.

“Most marketers are aware of TikTok’s massive potential and are keen to engage with its highly engaged audience and active communities, launching or scaling their brand presence on the platform. We have the know-how and want to help our clients master the specific codes of TikTok, find true cultural resonance and create impact,” said Dan Young, managing director, consumer PR and influence, Ogilvy.

L-R: Daniel Young (managing director, consumer PR & influence), Nicolas Mendel (head of digital performance), Louise Jones (TK.Lab lead & director of social) & Cody Desmond (culture editor)

“TK.Lab combines expertise and talent from across Ogilvy with a creator network and redesigned agency and creative workflows that align with the pace and cultural pulse of TikTok. With millions of monthly users in Australia, high rates of engagement and relatively unique audience, the opportunities for brands that get it right are significant.”

TK.Lab integrates proprietary data and intelligence tools, including Trends Tracker and Karma, which analyses brand performance on the platform, with a suite of products and solutions that educate and inspire marketing teams as they begin their journey onto the platform.

Ogilvy will leverage its close connections with marketing and creative teams at TikTok and the TK.Lab Creator Network – a community of 30-plus AUNZ TikTok creators that can be deployed quickly to co-create for TK.LAB client projects and campaigns.

“At TikTok, we’re thrilled to see the launch of TK.Lab from Ogilvy Network ANZ. With its team of specialists, TK.Lab will help brands navigate the unique cultural pulse of TikTok and create impactful strategies that resonate with our highly engaged audience. We’re excited to see what they’ll achieve for their clients and look forward to working closely with them,” said Brett Armstrong, general manager, global Business solutions, TikTok Australia.

TK.Lab launches this morning at an exclusive Sydney event called “What the Tok!” designed for CMOs, senior brand marketers and social leads. The event features speakers from TikTok Australia, Big Sync Music and an Australian creator.

The Ogilvy Network ANZ TK.Lab team is the latest addition to a growing global TK.Lab network which includes presence in 20+ markets across Europe, South Africa, North America, Latin America and South-East Asia, and supported by execution centres in Brussels and Cape Town. TK.Lab has helped organizations such as Mondelēz, Ford, Unilever, L’Oréal and The Coca-Cola Company establish their global presence on TikTok.

Sally Kissane, CEO Ogilvy Network ANZ concluded: “We already have the know-how and talent within the Ogilvy network who live and breathe TikTok, which has a unique pace and cultural dynamism that requires its own specialist approach. TK.Lab is about bringing those experts together in a centralised offering to directly benefit our clients.

“We’re excited by the prospect of helping brands go beyond conventional approaches, question the rules of consumer engagement and use the fastest growing entertainment platform the best way possible. It’s all part of Ogilvy’s focus on providing our clients with opportunities that go beyond the norm, and an ability to change and evolve to create true impact.”