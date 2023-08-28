NRMA To Invest 3% Of Its Ad Dollars Into SBS’s NITV In A Bold Initiative Via Initiative

NRMA Insurance and National Indigenous Television (NITV), part of the SBS network, today announced a new partnership which marks the largest advertising investment by a single commercial brand in the First Nations broadcaster.

The partnership forms part of NRMA Insurance’s support of the Beyond 3 per cent initiative, as it prepares to commit 3 per cent of its broadcast media spend to First Nations media over the next year, which is planned and bought via Initiative Media.

The NITV partnership consists of a series of integrated initiatives including its recent broadcast sponsorship of NITV’s coverage of the 2023 Garma Festival, NITV’s broadcast of its popular series Going Places with Ernie Dingo, and investment in the creation of a special short-form content series for NITV.

“This is an important moment for NITV,” said Peter Noble, a proud Bandjin and Girramay man and general manager of NITV. “This partnership represents a substantial investment in NITV which supports our ability to invest more in creating First Nations stories.

“NRMA Insurance is leading the way, both in terms of lifting its investment in First Nations media and also in developing creative that drives conversations around Place and Country and the importance of all Australians in understanding the Traditional Custodians of the lands we live across the continent.”

With a focus on ‘Connecting with Country’, the new short-form content series to be made by NITV will profile the First Nations artists behind NRMA Insurance’s existing billboard campaign. Launched in 2019, the billboards feature work by Indigenous artists and acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of Country across Australia. Through this outdoor campaign, NRMA Insurance aims to help drivers connect with the land and contribute to a proud and shared national identity, while reminding everyone to drive safely.

The special NITV content series will provide these artists and storytellers an opportunity to share the importance of their unique culture and communities, as well as the full impact and significance of recognising their connection to Place and how this links to cultural identity.

NRMA Insurance CEO Julie Batch said: “In 2013, through our parent company IAG, we were the first major insurer to introduce a Reconciliation Action Plan and we’re immensely proud to partner with NITV and other First Nations media.

“Through our partnership with NITV we want to help build cultural understanding and connection through powerful storytelling and we look forward to working with NITV to bring these important stories to life.”

In addition to its partnership with NITV, NRMA Insurance has committed to invest in other First Nations media and artists, as well as to continue its partnership with the Boomalli Aboriginal Artists Co-op which commenced in 2017.

The artwork of Jasmine Sarin (pictured), a proud Kamilaroi and Jerrinja woman from NSW, has been part of the NRMA Insurance billboard campaign and she will also feature in the NITV content series.

Sarin said: “It’s an incredible opportunity from NRMA Insurance to have my artwork on display in such a public space and to build on this through a content series with NITV. I am so proud to be able to use my artwork as both a reminder and a conversation starter about First Nations recognition and our unceded and deep-rooted connection to country”.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples represent 3.2 per cent of the Australian population, however, the media that exists to serve these communities are not often considered as part of advertising campaign planning.

Two years ago, NITV launched ‘The Beyond 3% Initiative’ which seeks to engage media agencies and brands to begin to address this gap by committing to increasing investment in Indigenous media platforms to at least a 3 per cent target.

Batch continued: “By increasing our investment in First Nations media we can help contribute to the strength of this sector and support the next generation of Indigenous talent in the Australian media industry.”

NITV is proudly one of many media services across Australia providing a voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and a place for their stories to be shared, explored and celebrated.