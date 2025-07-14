Nova Bets On Steven Bartlett’s FlightStory, Promises Partnership Will Make “One Plus One Equal Three”

NOVA Entertainment has announced an exclusive Australian partnership with FlightStory, home to the fastest growing podcast brand in the world, The Diary of A CEO.

Founded by one of the world’s most influential voices, Steven Bartlett, FlightStory has selected NOVA Entertainment as its exclusive Australian brand partner, with all podcasts and presenters within the FlightStory portfolio now accessible to Australian advertisers through NOVA.

The Diary of a CEO is the world’s second-biggest interview podcast, with 25 million followers, over 11 million YouTube subscribers, and achieving over one billion streams and 60 million monthly listens globally. It is the flagship podcast of FlightStory, the media and investment company dedicated to elevating stories, building communities, and supporting creators that inspire a happier, healthier humanity.

Hosted by Bartlett, an entrepreneur, speaker, investor and best-selling author whose influence transcends genres, The Diary of a CEO features ground-breaking, unfiltered conversations with some of the world’s most influential people including Michelle Obama, Simon Cowell, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Fallon. The podcast’s raw, long-form format meets the growing demand for meaningful content and has resonated with millions seeking depth.

NOVA’s partnership reflects how it sees podcasting evolving in the country. Specifically, how brands can meaningfully connect with creators of Bartlett’s calibre.

“Whether it’s across broadcast, podcast, social or beyond, we’re about unlocking the most significant advertising and partnership opportunities for Australian brands. So FlightStory content and their creators fit that profile perfectly,” Kate Murphy, NOVA Entertainment’s national commercial strategy director, told B&T.

In addition to The Diary of a CEO, FlightStory brings together a selection of podcast titles and creators identified through its proprietary data science platform, FlightRadar. They include noted British broadcaster Davina McCall, relationship expert Paul C. Brunson and human performance scientist Dr. Kristen Holmes, all of whom are now available to Australian advertisers exclusively through NOVA.

“I think in general, Steven and the rest of the FlightStory talent really perfectly complement our line up of market leading creators and shows, and I think importantly, with Steven, the depth and the sophistication of the brand integration that’s possible with Diary of a CEO, really makes the perfect addition to our network and our existing capabilities to create that market leading branded content, which is core to the partnership opportunity that we’re bringing to market,” explained Murphy.

This strategic partnership is the first of its kind for Bartlett, following a rigorous Australian pitch process in the search for a regional partner as FlightStory independently scales in remaining global advertising operations.

“We’ve chosen NOVA Entertainment as our exclusive representation in the Australian market because we feel deeply aligned. And I say that in many respects. We share a commitment to independent ownership, creative innovation, a collaborative mindset, and the belief that this partnership will make one plus one equal three,” said Bartlett.

“Over the next few decades, we’re building one of the most important media companies in the world. And to go far, we know we must go together with strategic partners like NOVA, who share our belief in the power of podcasting.

“We’re incredibly excited to work with Australia’s most impactful brands. At FlightStory, brand partnerships aren’t transactional, they’re about shared growth. NOVA uniquely shares that philosophy. This partnership creates an unparalleled opportunity for brands to deliver positive influence at scale – unlike anything that currently exists in the Australian market. So, let’s open the conversation.”

Christiana Brenton, chief revenue officer at FlightStory said, “NOVA’s pitch stood out in every way, anchored in creative bravery, a commitment to innovation, and a deep empathy for the advertiser experience. This was particularly evident in its world class branded content division, CREATE.

“Their shared values of independence, 1 per cent mindset and pursuit of excellence align seamlessly with our values at FlightStory. We’re especially excited to test a new model of strategic distribution, with our titles promoted across NOVA’s owned, earned, and paid ecosystem, maximising impact for both our audiences and Australian advertising partners.”

FlightStory is led by Bartlett, alongside co-founders Georgie Holt as CEO and CRO Christiana Brenton, with a mission to inspire everyone, everywhere, to lead more fulfilling lives, one conversation at a time. Four original podcasts have so far been launched by FlightStory, with more signing in development, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to purposeful storytelling.

In the latest radio ratings, NOVA held a listener share of 7.1 per cent in Sydney and further south it held a share of 8.2 per cent in Melbourne.