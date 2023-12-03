Shannon Noll Records Aussie-Rock Twist On Christmas Classic For Jetstar Campaign

Aussie music icon Shannon Noll has teamed up with Jetstar to launch a new campaign from Jetstar. The campaign, which features a pub-rock twist on the classic 12 Days Of Christmas carol, teases $100,000 worth of free flights to Jetstar’s favourite destinations.

The cover of the Christmas classic will be unveiled in 12 parts starting from 1 December. Each day of “Jetsmas” will reveal a new clue about the holiday destinations up for grabs. The cross-platform campaign will build excitement for what Jetstar describes as a festive season like no other.

Jetstar plans to spread the holiday cheer by giving away more than 300 flights to both domestic and international destinations over the 12-day extravaganza. The grand prize on the 12th day promises to be nothing short of spectacular – return flights for two lucky winners to all 12 destinations.

From “two manta rays” to “nine bowls-o-kimchi” the campaign features a sun-soaked Shannon Noll signing his way through several destinations, teasing the potential winnings from the competition.

“I’ve had a tonne of fun working with Jetstar – it’s been a blast to create a classic pub rock version of the timeless Christmas song that we all know and love,” said Noll. “I hope Aussies have a laugh listening to it, and I can’t wait to see who’ll win the giant prize at the end”.

Jetstar will be spilling the beans on how to win each day on its Instagram at 8 am during the 12 Days of Jetsmas. Creativity is key, with the most imaginative entries taking home the prizes.