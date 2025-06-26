“No Other Event Like It”: Nine Unveils Total TV, Audio & Publishing Play For Milano Cortina 2026

With less than eight months to go until the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on February 6, Nine has revealed its integrated commercial offering across its Total TV, Total Publishing and Total Audio assets.

Off the back of Nine’s record-breaking coverage of Paris 2024 – which reached 19.5 million

Australians and earned the company a prestigious IOC Golden Rings award for world’s best coverage – Milano Cortina 2026 is the second Olympic Games Nine will deliver during a runway of world class storytelling up to Brisbane 2032.

With the Winter Olympics set to be spread across various picturesque locations in Northern Italy, the 9Network coverage will feature Experts who are part of one of Australia’s most exclusive sporting club – Australian Winter Olympic Gold medallists, including Torah Bright, Lydia Lassila and Steven Bradbury.

Olympic mogul skier Britt Cox, snowboarder Steph Prem and alpine skier Jono Brauer will also provide their expertise through the Games, with the commentary line-up also including David Culbert (snowboard/alpine skiing), Sami Kennedy Sim (alpine skiing), Mitch Tomlinson (halfpipe, big air & slopestyle), and Matt Hill (downhill/slalom). The 9Network’s hosting team and full commentary lineup will be announced in the coming months.

Nine will be based in the thick of the action in the alpine village of Livigno, which will be a winter sporting wonderland of moguls, snowboard courses and aerial ski jumps. There will also be a state-of-the-art set in Nine’s North Sydney studio that will again showcase cutting edge augmented reality technology that was used for Paris 2024, allowing brands integration and a world class viewer experience.

The 16 day event will feature more than 50 Australian athletes – including freestyle skier Jakara Anthony, snowboard halfpipe Scotty James and women’s aerials Laura Peel and Danielle Scott – with what is expected to be Australia’s best ever Winter Olympics medal prospects. The team will be led by Australia’s chef de mission Alisa Camplin.

For advertisers. the Winter Olympics represent a powerful brand moment with proven ROI. Leveraging the power of Nine’s unrivalled scale and ability to engage Australians across a diverse suite of TV, audio and publishing assets, with our data-driven knowledge of these fans, Nine’s coverage of Milano Cortina 2026 will offer brands and advertisers a deeper, more meaningful connection with our audiences.

The white knuckle thrills and spills of the Winter Olympics provides adrenaline fuelled action that attracts a young, engaged audience. Nine’s integrated content ecosystem is designed to reach emotionally primed, hard-to-reach audiences, with 83 per cent of 18-39-year-olds expected to tune in.

Commercial packages will span cross-platform opportunities, from sponsorships of daily segments and medal tallies to immersive creative activations and branded content. Data-driven insights and custom campaigns via Powered will allow brands to cut through with maximum resonance and precision. Past Olympic partners saw significant gains after Paris 2024 – up to +70 per cent uplift in brand quality perception and +47 per cent increase in enquiries.

Nine will provide an unrivalled 24/7 connected content ecosystem spanning all facets of Nine’s suite of assets. It will broadcast more than 2600 hours of Winter Olympics across the Network, 9Now and Stan Sport, alongside comprehensive coverage through Nine’s audio assets. Nine’s publishing assets, spanning its mastheads and digital sites nine.com.au, WWOS.com.au and Pedestrian. TV, will ensure viewers can extend their Games experience.

Nine’s Paralympic Winter Games coverage will run from March 6 – 15 across the Network, 9Now and Stan Sport, as well as utilising Nine’s audio and publishing assets. Milano Cortina 2026 will mark the 50th anniversary since the first Paralympic Winter Games in 1976. Up to 665 Para-athletes from 50 countries are set to compete at the Paralympics, contesting 79 medal events across six sports, with viewers guided through the action by Paralympian Ellie Cole.

Nine’s Chief Executive Officer, Matt Stanton, said: “The Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina will be a celebration of courage, national pride, and human achievement. Nine’s coverage of Paris 2024 set a new benchmark for how Olympic and Paralympic Games are delivered to viewers, and Milano Cortina 2026 will build on our success. Whether fans are streaming on their phone, watching on their main screen, catching results on radio or reading about the big moments across our publishing assets, Australians can unite behind our athletes as they compete on the biggest stage.”

Nine’s Chief Sales Officer, Matt James, said: “There is no other event quite like the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Combining unbelievable athletic talent with whatever Mother Nature can throw at them, winter sport events are truly captivating, edge-of-the-seat viewing. For brands, this provides a marketing platform to reach a highly-engaged, enthusiastic younger audience at an unrivalled scale. As we go to market, advertisers will be given the chance to be a part of Nine’s coverage across TV, streaming, audio, digital and publishing offering rich branding moments across every touchpoint.”