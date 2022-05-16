Nine & YouTube To Share Hosting Duties For The ARIAs This November

Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) has announced that the 2022 ARIA Awards in partnership with YouTube will return Thursday, 24 November, broadcast across Australia on the Nine Network and streamed to the rest of the world on YouTube.

The 2022 ARIA Awards will be held at Sydney’s iconic live music venue, The Hordern Pavilion on Gadigal land and available to watch LIVE and FREE on Channel 9 and 9Now across Australia. Nine are proud to once again be alongside Australia’s local artists and music community with this year’s broadcast.

The ARIA Awards celebrates its fourth year in partnership with YouTube, proudly showcasing the achievements of Australian music on a global scale, with last year’s awards clocking over 1.7 million views on YouTube. With the return of the 2022 ARIA Awards as an in person event, YouTube will livestream the red carpet, providing access to all the pre-show excitement.

ARIA CEO, Annabelle Herd, said: “In 2022 we are absolutely thrilled to bring the ARIA Awards back to a full-scale, television event packed with the performances, glitz, and glamour that Australian music fans know and love. Nine has been a fantastic partner to ARIA over 6 years, as have YouTube and Destination NSW. With their support we can continue to create opportunities for Australian music to be heard in all its forms, by all who create it. We can’t wait to put on a sensational show at The Hordern in Sydney live and in person on the 24th of November.”

Melanie Silva, managing director of Google Australia on behalf of YouTube said: “We’re back! YouTube is thrilled to partner with ARIA for a fourth year, to support, spotlight and celebrate the Australian music industry and amazing local artists. YouTube is a place where it’s possible to go from making a music video in your bedroom to booking a world tour – and while the last couple of years involved making more music at home than usual, we can’t wait to help bring Australian acts back to a world stage once again, by streaming the ARIA Awards direct from the iconic Hordern Pavilion this November. For the first time, we’ll also be bringing viewers all the glamour and excitement of the red carpet, live on YouTube.”

9Now and programming director, Hamish Turner, said: “Nine are thrilled to welcome back this year’s broadcast of the ARIA Awards. Australian music’s night of nights will once again welcome back a live audience to enjoy brilliant performances from some of the biggest names in the industry. We are excited to honour and celebrate the incredible talent which makes the Australian music industry one of the best in the world.”

Minister for enterprise, investment and trade minister for sport and tourism – The Hon. Stuart Ayres MP, said: The NSW Government is proud to partner with ARIA Awards again this year. We are thrilled to have Nine Network as broadcast partners in addition to global streaming access across YouTube to celebrate what promises to be an incredibly exciting ARIA Awards at Sydney’s iconic live music venue The Hordern Pavilion. Music and live entertainment are vital to our social and economic wellbeing, so we are committed to supporting the industry’s recovery through events like ARIA Awards, Great Southern Nights and other initiatives such as the Live Music Support Package and CBD revitalisation programs.”

There have been a host of Australian successes over the past 12 months, with over 67 Australian releases having landed in the Top 10 on the ARIA Albums Chart, and 13 Australian albums reaching #1.