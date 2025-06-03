Nine Seals Exclusive Rights For Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games

Nine Entertainment Co. (Nine) and the Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 have today announced that Nine has secured the exclusive free and paid audio-visual and non-exclusive audio rights to the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.

The deal once again places Nine at the forefront of Australian Paralympic sport coverage as Australia’s official Paralympic Network, after the record-breaking coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games was watched by more than 10 million viewers.

Nine will bring the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games to Australian audiences from March 6-15, delivered exclusively on the 9Network, 9Now and Stan Sport.

In addition to free-to-air and streaming coverage, Nine will bring unparalleled storytelling, imagery and sounds of the Winter Paralympic Games to audiences across Nine’s platforms, with key moments across its talk radio stations 2GB, 3AW, 6PR and 4BC, as well as coverage published across Nine’s suite of print and online publishing platforms, including The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times, WAtoday, The Australian Financial Review, nine.com.au and wwos.com.au.

Seen as one of the most transformational sporting events on earth that leave host countries and cities a better place for people with disabilities, the Paralympics provides a rare opportunity to unite the world. Milano Cortina 2026 will mark the 50th anniversary since the first Paralympic Winter Games in 1976. Up to 665 Para-athletes from 50 countries are set to compete at the Games, contesting 79 medal events across six sports.

“We are proud to continue our relationship with the Paralympic Games as the exclusive partner for Milano Cortina 2026. Using Nine’s unrivalled scale across streaming, broadcasting and publishing, Australian audiences will be able to immerse themselves, whenever and wherever, in all the action and the incredible stories of these amazing athletes,” said Matt Stanton, Nine chief executive officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nine as the official Australian broadcaster of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games. From 6 to 15 March 2026, as Italy takes the global spotlight with events across Verona, Milano, Cortina and Val di Fiemme, Australian fans will have the chance to follow every moment of this global celebration of high-performance winter sport and passion. We look forward to partnering with Nine to bring the excitement of the Games directly to Australian audiences,” said Andrea Varnier, chief executive officer of Milano Cortina 2026.

“Paralympic stories are immensely powerful. They’re about skill, resilience and determination. They strike at the heart of the human condition in a way that can inspire and empower all Australians. It’s why Paralympics Australia is thrilled to be working alongside Nine, building on a partnership that started with Nine’s exceptional coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games,” said Cameron Murray, chief executive officer of Paralympics Australia.

“We anticipate delivering an Australian Paralympic Team to Milano Cortina 2026 that is exciting and capable of continuing our proud tradition of punching above our weight in Winter Para-sports. To have Nine’s brilliant storytellers bringing the action to Australians through its vast and diverse suite of media assets is a wonderful outcome. Paralympics Australia congratulates Matt Stanton and his team at Nine and Andrea Varnier at Milano Cortina 2026 for reaching an agreement that will take coverage of the Games next March to truly great heights”.

Harnessing the power of Nine’s diverse streaming, television, audio and digital platforms, Australian audiences will be able to log on and tune in anywhere, anytime, and on any device to get the very latest Winter Paralympic Games news and coverage.