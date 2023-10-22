Nine Publishing Launches Food & Lifestyle Events

Nine has announced the launch of ‘Food and Lifestyle Events’, the new experiential arm of Nine Publishing.

Food and Lifestyle Events offer exclusive access to bespoke event partnerships for brands, brought to life alongside the nation’s most respected and loved media titles, including; The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times, Good Food, Good Weekend, Sunday Life and Traveller. Backed by the full weight of Nine and building upon the success of Good Food Events, this new (extended) market offering is poised to create unforgettable connections between brands, consumers, and media audiences.

“We are thrilled to be at the forefront of a dynamic shift in the events industry. The market increasingly craves events that transcend traditional experiences and are supercharged by powerful integrated media partnerships. We are proud of our courageous and long-standing partners across the Good Food Events portfolio who have been taking risks and breaking moulds with us for years. And now, we are excited to offer partners an ‘imagination is the only limitation’ approach to event activation across the entire portfolio of Nine Publishing,” said Brittany Macfarlane, head of commercial food and lifestyle events at Nine.

“Our approach to curation is no-holds-barred, ensuring that every event is authentic, unexpected, and better than ever, bringing to life the stories expertly crafted across our publishing brands alongside our partners. We are excited to set a new standard for exceptional, immersive experiences that will leave a lasting impact on both brands and consumers,” said Venessa Cowell, head of food and lifestyle events at Nine.

The opportunity comes to life across four distinct activation pillars:

INSPIRING ENGAGEMENT THROUGH HUNGRY BRANDS: Connecting brands with eager and engaged audiences who are passionate about food, lifestyle, and cultural experiences. IRL | LIFTING STORIES OFF THE PAGE: Curating events that breathe life into the stories told in the media, transforming them into real-world, immersive experiences that captivate audiences, in real life. A SEAT AT THE TABLE: Opening the doors for brands to sit at the table of impactful conversations

and partnerships, ensuring compelling brands can genuinely, authentically join the conversation. CONNECTION: Crafting narratives from storytelling and storytellers for big brand impact and authentic audience engagement.