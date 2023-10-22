Nine Publishing Launches Food & Lifestyle Events

Nine Publishing Launches Food & Lifestyle Events
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    Nine has announced the launch of ‘Food and Lifestyle Events’, the new experiential arm of Nine Publishing.

    Food and Lifestyle Events offer exclusive access to bespoke event partnerships for brands, brought to life alongside the nation’s most respected and loved media titles, including; The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times, Good Food, Good Weekend, Sunday Life and Traveller. Backed by the full weight of Nine and building upon the success of Good Food Events, this new (extended) market offering is poised to create unforgettable connections between brands, consumers, and media audiences.

    “We are thrilled to be at the forefront of a dynamic shift in the events industry. The market increasingly craves events that transcend traditional experiences and are supercharged by powerful integrated media partnerships. We are proud of our courageous and long-standing partners across the Good Food Events portfolio who have been taking risks and breaking moulds with us for years. And now, we are excited to offer partners an ‘imagination is the only limitation’ approach to event activation across the entire portfolio of Nine Publishing,” said Brittany Macfarlane, head of commercial food and lifestyle events at Nine.

    “Our approach to curation is no-holds-barred, ensuring that every event is authentic, unexpected, and better than ever, bringing to life the stories expertly crafted across our publishing brands alongside our partners. We are excited to set a new standard for exceptional, immersive experiences that will leave a lasting impact on both brands and consumers,” said Venessa Cowell, head of food and lifestyle events at Nine.

    The opportunity comes to life across four distinct activation pillars:

    1. INSPIRING ENGAGEMENT THROUGH HUNGRY BRANDS: Connecting brands with eager and engaged audiences who are passionate about food, lifestyle, and cultural experiences.
    2. IRL | LIFTING STORIES OFF THE PAGE: Curating events that breathe life into the stories told in the media, transforming them into real-world, immersive experiences that captivate audiences, in real life.
    3. A SEAT AT THE TABLE: Opening the doors for brands to sit at the table of impactful conversations
      and partnerships, ensuring compelling brands can genuinely, authentically join the conversation.
    4. CONNECTION: Crafting narratives from storytelling and storytellers for big brand impact and authentic audience engagement.



    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Nine Publications

    Latest News

    “He’s A Dog”: Kyle Sandilands’ Feud With Jase Hawkins Intensifies
    • Media

    “He’s A Dog”: Kyle Sandilands’ Feud With Jase Hawkins Intensifies

    Kyle Sandilands has hit back at former roommate and radio competitor Jason Hawkins after comments made at the Australian Commercial Radio Awards (ACRAs) last weekend. Over the weekend, Hawkins told the ACRA crowd that Sandilands “smoked cones all week” and asked him to “ride up the street and get Paddle Pops” for the radio star. […]

    B&T Awards The Work: Broaden Your Horizons With These Regional Campaign Finalists
    • Media

    B&T Awards The Work: Broaden Your Horizons With These Regional Campaign Finalists

    Forever has the flow of people been from the town to the city, from the country to the metro. Enter one pesky virus, and all of a sudden that’s been turned on its head. Suddenly we realised life was better beyond the big smoke and disposable incomes are healthier as well. No wonder we call […]

    Recommended

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    WPP’s Head Of Talent Heads To Recruitment Firm Williams International
    • Advertising

    WPP’s Head Of Talent Heads To Recruitment Firm Williams International

    Macey Barton (left), the former head of talent at WPP, has joined Williams International as a partner. Barton will be looking to add extra firepower to the firm’s leadership and management searches with her experience and network. After spending the past seven years leading Talent Acquisition across the group of WPP companies, and with more […]

    Spooky Pines & goa Join Forces For A Ghoulishly Delicious OOH Campaign This Halloween
    • Advertising

    Spooky Pines & goa Join Forces For A Ghoulishly Delicious OOH Campaign This Halloween

    Pure Gold Pineapples has partnered with Goa to promote its Spooky Pines tradition on billboards across Melbourne, adding a unique twist to Halloween festivities across Australia. The out-of-home (OOH) campaign will run for the two weeks leading up to Halloween, encouraging Australians to embrace the Spooky Pines tradition and enjoy a delectable alternative to pumpkin […]

    Cricket Australia Bowls Over New Audiences With Launch Of Cricket Gold On Samsung TV Plus
    • Media

    Cricket Australia Bowls Over New Audiences With Launch Of Cricket Gold On Samsung TV Plus

    Cricket Australia is the latest sporting body to launch its own dedicated FAST channel, Cricket Gold, on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service. In- and around-the-game content rights that were being left on the table have paved the way towards a new revenue stream and untapped viewership opportunities within Samsung’s free streaming TV environment. Sporting […]

    Gotcha4Life Partners With STRONG Pilates For Mental Health Month
    • Marketing

    Gotcha4Life Partners With STRONG Pilates For Mental Health Month

    Leading Australian fitness brand, STRONG Pilates has partnered with mental fitness charity, Gotcha4Life, to launch an initiative called “FEEL STRONG” that will inspire the Australian community to prioritise their mental fitness as well as their physical health in line with Mental Health Month (October). Together with its ambassadors, NRL’s Nicho Hynes and Shaun Johnson and […]

    News Corp Australia Appoints Media Tonic In WA Market
    • Media

    News Corp Australia Appoints Media Tonic In WA Market

    News Corp Australia has announced new media representation in Western Australia, appointing Perth-based media agency Media Tonic, to manage the company’s advertising needs in the WA market. Media Tonic will work with News Corp Australia’s commercial team to elevate the company’s presence in the region and deliver enhanced value to clients and agency partners. “We […]

    Atomic 212° Launches New AI Marketing Event In Partnership With LinkedIn & Microsoft
    • Marketing

    Atomic 212° Launches New AI Marketing Event In Partnership With LinkedIn & Microsoft

    Atomic 212° has announced an exclusive upcoming event – Applied AI: Practical Solutions for B2B Marketing Effectiveness – in partnership with LinkedIn and Microsoft. To be staged in Sydney on Thursday, 26 October, the event will see the three companies share innovative ideas, insights and research on effective marketing and innovation in AI. It will […]

    GroupM And Criteo Partner To Drive Commerce Media Innovation In APAC
    • Marketing

    GroupM And Criteo Partner To Drive Commerce Media Innovation In APAC

    Criteo, the commerce media company, and GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, has announced the first partnership in Asia Pacific (APAC) to strengthen omnichannel commerce media capabilities for GroupM clients in the region. The partnership brings together product sales data and the proprietary media solutions of GroupM, with privacy-safe commerce audiences and proximity-based insights provided by […]

    delicious.100 Reveals Nation’s Best Eats And Treats
    • Media

    delicious.100 Reveals Nation’s Best Eats And Treats

    News Corp Australia’s delicious.100 returns this weekend with delicious. and the company’s state-based mastheads coming together to reveal the most delicious eats and treats across the country in this year’s revamped delicious.100 Best of the Best.

    Akcelo and Poem Turn Sydney Harbour Into Midtown For The Launch Of Spider-Man 2 On PS5
    • Advertising

    Akcelo and Poem Turn Sydney Harbour Into Midtown For The Launch Of Spider-Man 2 On PS5

    To celebrate the launch of one of the year’s most anticipated games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, PlayStation Australia has installed a Spectacular Save of a truck in Watermans Cove in Barangaroo, Sydney. The installation, in partnership with Akcelo and supported by creative PR agency, Poem, sees a truck seemingly suspended by webs and safely stuck in […]

    Introducing Adobe Photoshop Elements 2024 & Premiere Elements 2024
    • Technology

    Introducing Adobe Photoshop Elements 2024 & Premiere Elements 2024

    Adobe has announced the availability of Photoshop Elements 2024 and Premiere Elements 2024. This latest release includes new AI-powered features and a new editing experience with a fresh look, so it’s easier than ever to go from quick fixes to total transformations. Learn as you go with step-by-step Guided Edits and kickstart your creative journey […]

    Copy School’s Call for Students
    • Media

    Copy School’s Call for Students

    Copy School has announced their line-up for its Sydney masterclasses. Just 20 places are available in Sydney (w/c 13 Nov) and Melbourne (w/c 20 Nov) Copy School was founded in 2007 by Creative Director Ray Black as a way for senior, successful creative people to give back by getting fledgling writers flying. Announcing this year’s […]

    Critical Acclaim for LiSTNR Podcast
    • Media

    Critical Acclaim for LiSTNR Podcast

    The Children in the Pictures, the podcast that goes inside Taskforce Argos, a team of Australia’s best detectives dedicated to infiltrating global criminal networks and rescuing children from online sexual abuse, continues to win critical acclaim in Australia and abroad. Last week The Children In The Pictures won Podcast of the Year at the Australian Commercial […]