Nine Executive Shuts Down Rumours Carrie Bickmore Is Taking Over Today

A Nine executive has shut down rumours that Carrie Bickmore is trading the Project for Nine’s Today Show.

Since she announced her departure, rumours have been swirling about where Bickmore will end up. The most popular one so far has been that she’ll head to Nine and co-host Today with Karl Stefanovic.

Meanwhile, Stefanovic’s current co-host Alison Langdon would be chasing down shoddy Tradies as Grimshaw’s replacement.

Yes, it is a small television world.

It’s a plausible rumour. Bickmore sold her family’s Melbourne home this year, and if she hosted Today, she’d have to move to Sydney. Plus, it is only a morning gig, so she’d have time with her family in the afternoons.

However, a Nine executive has shut it down via Twitter. Steven Burling, the director of morning television at Nine.

He tweeted: “Carrie Bickmore tipped to host Today after quitting The Project. Virtually nothing is correct in this piece at all. If a journo can’t even get the correct spelling of an icon such as Tracy, then what hope!?

However, to be completely honest, this doesn’t mean that Bickmore couldn’t pop on Today. Anything can change in a Morning Show minute.