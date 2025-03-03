AdvertisingNewsletter

Nils Leonard Appointed Jury President Of 46th AWARD Awards

The Australasian Writers and Art Directors (AWARD) has today announced that Nils Leonard, acclaimed co-founder of Uncommon Creative Studio, will head up this year’s AWARD Awards as jury president.

Leonard spent 25 years in the advertising and design industry, working across some of the most recognised agencies in London. In his previous role, at Grey LDN, he oversaw the most profitable and awarded years in the agency’s history and became one of the youngest agency chairmen in the world, leading its brands globally.

He was voted into Adweek’s coveted Creativity 100, was named the most creative person in advertising globally by Business Insider, is on the advisory group of The Royal Academy, and is listed as one of the Sunday Times 500 most influential people in the UK.

Off the back of being named Campaign’s coveted Creative Agency of the Year for the second year running, Uncommon Creative Studio went on to be awarded AdAge’s International AOTY, Creative Circle’s AOTY for the fourth year running and was the only British studio listed as one of Fast Company’s Top 10 companies in Advertising globally.

Commenting on his jury appointment, Nils said: “I’m so honoured to be taking on this prestigious role. I’m super excited to see some of the amazing work coming out of the Asia-Pacific region and look forward to delving into some amazing creative work.”

Leonard will also be a headline speaker at This Way Up, AWARD’s signature creative festival, in August, stating: “This Way Up will be a real highlight when I’m in Australia. I know it’s billed as creativity’s breeding ground for worthwhile opinions and the place to see some of the best creative talent from the APAC region. It should be a great event, and I can’t wait to be involved.”

Mandie van der Merwe, Chair of AWARD, said: “Nils is a legend who has created some of the most outstanding campaigns of our time. To have him in Australia, presiding over the juries at AWARD, is a major coup for our industry and region. We are honoured to have him on board and I, personally, cannot wait to see his presentation at This Way Up.”

The 46th AWARD Awards are currently open for entries.

