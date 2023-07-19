Nike’s Women’s World Cup Ad Drops & It’s Glorious Fun!

The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off tomorrow and so far the ads have hardly delivered anything earth shattering or surprising unless you count the official beer brand Budweiser using a man – Lionel Messi – to front its work!

So come on down Nike who’ve just released its campaign for the Cup that’s not just great fun but a fitting ode to the world’s best female players who are set to star over the coming month-long tournament.

The work of Nike’s fabled agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland, the ad plays on a daughter and dad, the father waking-up after 25 years in a coma (doesn’t sound a barrel of laughs, but it definitely works).

At almost two-and-a-half minutes long, the work honours some of the game’s current greats including our very own Matilda’s superstar, Sam Kerr, alongside Ada Hegerberg, Alex Morgan, Asisat Oshoala, Chloe Kelly, Debinha, Megan Rapinoe and Wang Shuang.

Check out the spot below:

Tanya Hvizdak, Nike’s VP, global women’s sports marketing commented: “At Nike, we have always firmly believed that the voice of the athlete has the power to change the world. For the last 50 years, we’ve worked with athletes who share our values and vision to move the world forward through the power of sport. As we look to the future, many of our female athletes have a fresh perspective and ambition to create even bigger change.”