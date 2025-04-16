Nibble Edge Launches 24-Hour Creative Production Studio In Chennai To Service Global Accounts

Sydney-based digital creative agency Nibble Edge has launched a 24-hour creative production studio to cater to global clients, including Global X and Cboe.

Nibble Edge was formed from the merger of Edge and Nibble Digital, and the agency said the move represents a significant milestone for the agency as it delivers solutions for brands across multiple time zones.

The studio, based in Chennai, India, now operates across three dedicated shifts, ensuring service for clients in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The studio team has been built up over five years and now includes over 30 multi-disciplinary designers, developers and producers. The studio specialises in delivering thousands of digital assets, including animation, motion graphics, 3D, and 4D designs, while also developing bespoke onboarding tools and creative products.

To support the growth of the 24-hour studio and ensure consistently high-quality output, Nibble Edge has made several strategic hires, including a creative director/head of studio to oversee the team and its deliverables. This new leadership role will focus on streamlining operations to meet the needs of global clients.

Managing director Deepika Rodrigo said, “Bringing in a Creative Director/head of studio ensures we have the leadership in place to guide our team and elevate the work we produce. This appointment reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality creative solutions that align with the expectations of our global clients.”

The agency said it is targeting complex industries and organisations and putting in place the process and guardrails to help them manage their industry compliance and regulation requirements.

With decades of combined experience in financial services, Nibble Edge has been delivering against this requirement, understanding of the sector’s unique demands, from compliance requirements to brand consistency and specific audience nuances. “Our expertise in the financial services sector allows us to understand and navigate the complexities of regulatory compliance, technical detail, and strategic communication,” Rodrigo added. “We know what it takes to deliver value to financial services brands, and this understanding drives everything we do, from strategy to execution.”

“Our systems are designed to meet the specific needs of sectors like financial services, where precision and speed are paramount.”

To support its global operations, Nibble Edge has implemented cutting-edge technology to partially automate production processes. This includes instant compliance checks against brand guidelines, briefs, and industry-specific communication regulations—an invaluable tool for industries like financial services.

The agency has also revamped and standardised its collaboration software and asset management system, creating a seamless workflow for clients. These updates streamline communication, simplify the approval process, and enhance transparency, allowing clients to stay fully engaged and informed throughout every project.

Founding director Fergus Stoddart commented, “This initiative is about more than just efficiency play for clients — it’s about making their lives easier and building long-term partnerships. We’re leveraging technology and our global expertise to add value in ways that traditional agencies simply can’t match. We are helping clients day in and day out, often on lots of small tasks. For us it’s about moving from a service provider mentality to an extension of their teams. Getting that set up right with the tools and processes is the key.”

Stoddart continued, “There’s been plenty of talk about companies in housing more and more to deal with the demanding fragmented world of media. However, given the different skillset demands and the fluctuating requirements for creative assets across the marketing calendar we have been able to demonstrate the economic argument for “a productivity partner”. There’s plenty of agencies and brands that have off-shored digital production but I don’t know of another independent Australian agency that has the ability to deliver quality on brand creative production to the scale that we have.”