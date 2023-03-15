News Corp Releases First Look At “Get A Read On | Today” Brand Platform Via Today The Brave

  • NewsCorp_GARO_CaseStudy_04_01
  • NewsCorp_GARO_CaseStudy_04_02
  • NewsCorp_GARO_CaseStudy_04_03
1 / 3
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



News Corp Australia has revealed a first look at its new unified brand platform, “Get a read on | today” created by Today the Brave.

The multi-channel campaign designed to consolidate News Corp’s various regional and metro mastheads while also retaining and growing its subscriber base will run across TV, digital, social, OOH, and radio.

Today the Brave overhauled News Corp’s visual identity, campaign platform, and tone of voice before handing over to  Roller, News Corp’s internal agency for the remaining campaign executions.

“The creative platform was designed to help Australians feel empowered. By getting a read on their day, readers are equipping themselves with all the information they need to successfully navigate the world around them,” said Vince Osmond, creative partner at Today the Brave.

Jaimes Leggett, Today the Brave’s founding partner and former M&C Saatchi CEO, added, “By consolidating the metro and regional mastheads under one creative platform, we were able to supercharge News Corp’s subscription drive. They made a brave call and it’s paying off for their brand and business.”

“Our core objective was to communicate the breadth of content housed within our print and digital mastheads that can help consumers and subscribers navigate the current economic and social environments,” said Bettina Brown, director of consumer marketing at News Corp.

“What’s more we had nine individual mastheads to be serviced by a single brand message. This was a significant challenge. Today the Brave took a strategic approach to the creative solution and ‘Get a read on today’ was launched! It’s the perfect brand message to house our breadth of daily content.”

Last month, B&T took a trip down to Today the Brave’s offices to talk about the agency’s fast start to life and its bravery-focused approach to creativity.

Credits

Client: News Corp Australia
Director, Consumer Marketing: Bettina Brown
Head of Brand Planning: Zac Skulander
Senior Marketing Manager Brand: Rochelle Johnson
Lead Creative Agency: Today the Brave
News Corp In House Agency: Roller
Production: The Pool Collective
Photographer: Sean Izzard
CGI + retouching: Limehouse
Retouching: Sterne Creative

Please login with linkedin to comment

News Corp Today The Brave

Latest News

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community
  • Marketing

Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community

Brisbane Powerhouse is proud to welcome American Express Australia as its new 2023 Principal Partner. This includes presenting partner of Night Feast (in Autumn and Spring) and major partner of MELT Festival, Queensland’s premier celebration of LGBTQIA+ arts and culture. The partnership will deliver elevated experiences for all visitors to Brisbane Powerhouse, as well as […]

Hisense Australia Extends Major NRL Sponsorship For 3 Years
  • Marketing

Hisense Australia Extends Major NRL Sponsorship For 3 Years

Hisense Australia, has today announced the extension of its major sponsorship of the National Rugby League (NRL) for a further three years. Following a successful partnership spanning the 2020 – 2022 seasons, Hisense is again an Official Partner of the NRL Telstra Premiership, and newly appointed partner of the NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership. The partnership […]

Hopeful Monsters Creates New Roles: Head Of Happy, Healthy And Hungry
  • Marketing

Hopeful Monsters Creates New Roles: Head Of Happy, Healthy And Hungry

Independent creative communications agency, Hopeful Monsters, has announced three new roles – a Head of Happy, Head of Healthy and Head of Hungry – giving anyone across the agency the chance to apply and lead a critical part of the business. From team happiness to health & wellbeing and people development, each role is focused […]

The Marketing Academy Australia Announces 2023 Scholars
  • Marketing

The Marketing Academy Australia Announces 2023 Scholars

The Marketing Academy Australia has selected 30 marketing executives from client-side brands, media owners, agencies, and start-ups to attend its world-class Scholarship Program. The free but highly selective development program draws on the collective knowledge of C-suite executives to develop the Scholars’ skills and prepare them for their journey towards being board-level business leaders. Now […]

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO
  • Media

Tourism Tasmania Names Lindene Cleary As CMO

Tourism Tasmania has announced that Lindene Cleary has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer. Cleary has more than 20 years of experience in marketing leadership and management including key roles within Tourism Tasmania as head of brand marketing and recently as acting chief marketing officer. Her career has included several roles within the Coca-Cola company […]

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different
  • Advertising

Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different

National Pet Adoption Month Adopt Different film to showcase how Australians can give a pet most in need a brighter future. With 1 in 5 families acquiring a new dog or cat 1 to add to the family unit in recent years, the Petspiration Foundation (formally PETstock Assist) is encouraging Australians to Adopt Different this […]

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February
  • Technology

LiSTNR Podcast Network Reached 6.5 Million Listeners In February

The LiSTNR podcast network reached more than 6.519 million listeners in February, up by more than 355,000 in January. It also recorded the most podcasts of any publisher in the top 20 podcasts in the February Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR podcasts “Hamish & Andy” was the number one comedy podcast, “7am with Schwartz […]