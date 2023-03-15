News Corp Releases First Look At “Get A Read On | Today” Brand Platform Via Today The Brave

News Corp Australia has revealed a first look at its new unified brand platform, “Get a read on | today” created by Today the Brave.

The multi-channel campaign designed to consolidate News Corp’s various regional and metro mastheads while also retaining and growing its subscriber base will run across TV, digital, social, OOH, and radio.

Today the Brave overhauled News Corp’s visual identity, campaign platform, and tone of voice before handing over to Roller, News Corp’s internal agency for the remaining campaign executions.

“The creative platform was designed to help Australians feel empowered. By getting a read on their day, readers are equipping themselves with all the information they need to successfully navigate the world around them,” said Vince Osmond, creative partner at Today the Brave.

Jaimes Leggett, Today the Brave’s founding partner and former M&C Saatchi CEO, added, “By consolidating the metro and regional mastheads under one creative platform, we were able to supercharge News Corp’s subscription drive. They made a brave call and it’s paying off for their brand and business.”

“Our core objective was to communicate the breadth of content housed within our print and digital mastheads that can help consumers and subscribers navigate the current economic and social environments,” said Bettina Brown, director of consumer marketing at News Corp.

“What’s more we had nine individual mastheads to be serviced by a single brand message. This was a significant challenge. Today the Brave took a strategic approach to the creative solution and ‘Get a read on today’ was launched! It’s the perfect brand message to house our breadth of daily content.”

Credits

Client: News Corp Australia

Director, Consumer Marketing: Bettina Brown

Head of Brand Planning: Zac Skulander

Senior Marketing Manager Brand: Rochelle Johnson

Lead Creative Agency: Today the Brave

News Corp In House Agency: Roller

Production: The Pool Collective

Photographer: Sean Izzard

CGI + retouching: Limehouse

Retouching: Sterne Creative