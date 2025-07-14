News.com.au Reveals Updated Mobile App Expanding Advertising Capabilities

News.com.au has released updates to its mobile app, designed to deliver a seamless and engaging experience for consumers and expanded advertising capabilities for clients.

After conducting comprehensive consumer research, the news.com.au product, delivery, and editorial teams collaborated to launch improvements to the app, tailored to the contemporary news consumption habits of Australians. Offering a wider range of content and an enhanced user experience, the updated app ensures that audiences stay informed, entertained and in control of the news that matters most to them.

“The news cycle this year is moving rapidly—every day, things are happening that will personally impact every Australian, in ways they haven’t even realised yet,” said Mick Carroll, Free News and Lifestyle editor-in-chief. “With this app we are getting Australia’s best journalism to our audience where, when and how they want it.”

“Our new app delivers the news that matters to you, in a format audiences are screaming out for. Whether you care about politics, finance and crime or sport, entertainment and lifestyle, you can find it all on the news.com.au app,” agreed Kerry Warren, News.com.au editor.

Key new app features include:

Expanded homepage for quick access to breaking news and top stories across popular content categories—including politics, finance, sport, lifestyle, travel and entertainment.

Vertical video feed that brings audiences the latest breaking news and viral videos in a format made for mobile. Allows users to swipe down for more video content.

Exclusive access to news.com.au’s news quiz, In The Know—now only available in the app, giving users a fun and interactive way to test their knowledge every day.

“We’re delighted to introduce the new news.com.au app, designed to align with the evolving habits of Australian readers,” said Pippa Leary, managing director and publisher Free News and Lifestyle.

“Our investment in this significant upgrade marks the beginning of a series of improvements aimed at boosting audience engagement and delivering better outcomes for our clients.”

For advertisers, the news.com.au app now offers new high-impact ad formats. These include options for full-screen takeovers or social-style adverts, with more than 20 creative features available in the ad suite, including interactive elements, video, maps, galleries, and more.

The ad formats integrate seamlessly into the premium app environment, engaging users as they naturally consume content.

The upgraded news.com.au app has launched with a high-impact marketing campaign, ‘don’t miss a ding’. Built around the sound and behaviour of app notifications, it speaks directly to the app’s core value of keeping users instantly and effortlessly informed.

The fully integrated campaign is designed to connect with audiences in moments of peak mobile engagement throughout their day across digital, social, audio, radio, TV and out-of-home.