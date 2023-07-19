News.com.au Launches Nationwide Survey The Great Aussie Debate

News.com.au has launched The Great Aussie Debate, a new nationwide survey to discover what makes Australians tick, everything from the silly to the serious.

Over the coming weeks, news.com.au will be asking its audience of more than 13 million Australians questions designed to reveal fact from fiction, exploring the nation’s habits and behaviours as well as views on race, the referendum, sex and even first dates.

News.com.au editor Kerry Warren said the survey would go beyond the laughs and reveal what’s driving Australia.

“We are asking the questions that really matter across finance, parenting, dating and sex, health, and more,” Warren said. “We’ve deliberately included the serious and the silly because we want to know how and what Australians are thinking.

“From the cost of living crisis, to The Voice referendum, to the trials and tribulations of parenting, we want to know what’s going on behind the screen.”

The national survey insights will be used to tell the story of where Australia is at this point in time.

To kick-start the The Great Aussie Debate news.com.au took a pulse survey of 2000 respondents to get an early feel for some of the burning questions. Findings include:

More than half of people surveyed believe Australia is a somewhat racist country

Just under half of all people say it is okay to ghost someone

One in three say using your phone on speaker in public is acceptable

Half of all surveyed people want to have more sex, more often

A quarter of all people change their sheets only once a month

News.com.au journalist Andrew Bucklow said the survey was unlike any other. “It’s so rare to get an insight into the Australian brain at such a large scale,” he said. “The Great Aussie Debate is truly unlike anything that has come before it, with some questions so juicy that closest friends wouldn’t even be asking them. I can’t wait to find out how many Aussies are actually putting their trolley away, and how many of us have ghosted our exes. For the great diversity in our country, it’s fascinating to see how much common ground we actually have.”

The Great Aussie Debate is now live – www.news.com.au/thegreataussiedebate