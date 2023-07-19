News.com.au Launches Nationwide Survey The Great Aussie Debate

News.com.au Launches Nationwide Survey The Great Aussie Debate
Sharyn Whitten
By Sharyn Whitten
SHARE
THIS



News.com.au has launched The Great Aussie Debate, a new nationwide survey to discover what makes Australians tick, everything from the silly to the serious.

Over the coming weeks, news.com.au will be asking its audience of more than 13 million Australians questions designed to reveal fact from fiction, exploring the nation’s habits and behaviours as well as views on race, the referendum, sex and even first dates.

News.com.au editor Kerry Warren said the survey would go beyond the laughs and reveal what’s driving Australia.

“We are asking the questions that really matter across finance, parenting, dating and sex, health, and more,” Warren said. “We’ve deliberately included the serious and the silly because we want to know how and what Australians are thinking.

“From the cost of living crisis, to The Voice referendum, to the trials and tribulations of parenting, we want to know what’s going on behind the screen.”

The national survey insights will be used to tell the story of where Australia is at this point in time.

To kick-start the The Great Aussie Debate news.com.au took a pulse survey of 2000 respondents to get an early feel for some of the burning questions. Findings include:

  • More than half of people surveyed believe Australia is a somewhat racist country
  • Just under half of all people say it is okay to ghost someone
  • One in three say using your phone on speaker in public is acceptable
  • Half of all surveyed people want to have more sex, more often
  • A quarter of all people change their sheets only once a month

News.com.au journalist Andrew Bucklow said the survey was unlike any other. “It’s so rare to get an insight into the Australian brain at such a large scale,” he said. “The Great Aussie Debate is truly unlike anything that has come before it, with some questions so juicy that closest friends wouldn’t even be asking them. I can’t wait to find out how many Aussies are actually putting their trolley away, and how many of us have ghosted our exes. For the great diversity in our country, it’s fascinating to see how much common ground we actually have.”

The Great Aussie Debate is now live – www.news.com.au/thegreataussiedebate

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

news.com.au

Latest News

The Five Cs Of Communicating Through Change
  • Opinion

The Five Cs Of Communicating Through Change

Leah Mether (lead image) is author of Steer Through the Storm: How to Communicate and Lead Courageously Through Change (Ingram Sparks, $25.00) and a communication specialist obsessed with making the people part of leadership and work life easier through the development of “soft skills”. In this guest post, Mether offers top tips to communicate and […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
carsales Poaches Rafael Constantinou All The Way From Brazil
  • Marketing

carsales Poaches Rafael Constantinou All The Way From Brazil

carsales has today announced the appointment of Rafael Constantinou, to the role of executive general manager of marketing, content & customer, following an extensive global search. Constantinou joins with nearly 20 years’ experience as a 360° marketing professional in technology companies. He will lead the carsales Australia Marketing, Content and Customer team’s continued evolution. Constantinou […]

‘We’re not trying to fix women’: Women’s Agenda Launches App To Build Pipeline Of Leaders
  • Media

‘We’re not trying to fix women’: Women’s Agenda Launches App To Build Pipeline Of Leaders

Leading Australian media brand, Women’s Agenda has launched its first-ever app this week with the aim of building Australia’s pipeline of inclusive, informed and inspired leaders. The Keynotes, hosts a rich library of short, TEDx-style speeches given by female leaders across industries on a range of topics including leadership, STEM, social impact, wellbeing, and entrepreneurship. […]

Studio shot of Welsh corgi Pembroke catching a treat. The dog is isolated on a white background. Funny dog face.
  • Marketing

Are Your Dog’s Guts Okay? Scratch Is Here For The Rescue

Scratch, the Aussie dog food company, is educating dog owners about the significance of dog gut health in its new ad. Running across BVOD channels including Foxtel GO, TenPlay, and YouTube, and supported via social, content and PR, the “Scratch Loves Your Dog’s Guts” campaign aims to highlight Scratch’s commitment to providing premium nutrition for […]

Olympic Champion Kaylee McKeown Named Ambassador For Wahl
  • Media

Olympic Champion Kaylee McKeown Named Ambassador For Wahl

Triple Olympic gold medallist Kaylee McKeown was today unveiled as the ambassador for Wahl’s first ever range of female shavers and beauty trimmers in Australia. The current 100m and 200m backstroke world record holder, known for her extraordinary dedication and bubbly personality, is firm favourite to add to her Olympic gold medal collection in Paris […]

CX Lavender Wins BlueScope Australia Digital Work
  • Advertising

CX Lavender Wins BlueScope Australia Digital Work

BlueScope Australia has awarded its digital services engagement to Sydney-based independent agency CX Lavender following a competitive tender (lead image: CX Lavender CEO Adam Washington). CXL will provide digital strategy, UX, design and technical development services across BlueScope brands, including BlueScope Steel, TRUECORE steel, COLORBOND steel and more. BlueScope group marketing manager Melissa Barlow said: […]

Athletics Australia: Commonwealth Games Now A “Missed Opportunity” For Australian Athletes
  • Media

Athletics Australia: Commonwealth Games Now A “Missed Opportunity” For Australian Athletes

Athletics Australia has described the Victorian Government’s decision to cancel the Commonwealth Games as a “missed opportunity” for the athletes of Australia. It has also expressed concerns that this will impact athletes competing in the Olympics and Paralympics. In a statement, the national governing body for athletics in Australia said: “the Games has provided a […]

Thinkerbell Buys Back Stake From PwC
  • Advertising

Thinkerbell Buys Back Stake From PwC

PwC has been in the news a lot lately and not necessarily for all the right reasons. And here it is again in the news.

Ex-Matilda Chloe Logarzo Joins Optus To Cover The FIFA Women’s World Cup
  • Marketing

Ex-Matilda Chloe Logarzo Joins Optus To Cover The FIFA Women’s World Cup

Matildas star Chloe Logarzo, is the latest name to join Optus Sport’s team for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. Logarzo, who played in the 2019 edition of the tournament, will provide unique analysis and insight into the current crop of Aussies, as well as the other nations competing in […]