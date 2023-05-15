Newcastle Creative Agency Out Of The Square Takes Out National Trust Award

Newcastle creative agency Out of the Square in collaboration with Century Venues and Gavin Patton have taken out a prestigious National Trust Australia Heritage Award for the Victoria Theatre Newcastle, ‘Remembered & Revisited’ oral history series.

The series sympathetically conveys the heartfelt stories of the those who had worked there or had a connection with The Vic throughout the years. “This is thrilling news for all involved. Not least the beautiful people who came forward to tell their story. From usherettes to performers, projectionists to lolly boys and even those who had their very first date there. It was a privilege to produce and then donate this series, let alone now to receive this award is incredible” said Marty Adnum, founder, Out of the Square.

Gavin Patton from Regional Heritage Planning was very chuffed with the win and said, “you can achieve amazing things when the right people come together over a shared passion.

“The Award is a testament to the passion and commitment of the Newcastle community who have rallied behind the revival of the Victoria Theatre alongside us’ Greg Khoury, director, Century Group The National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards is an annual celebration of outstanding practice in the heritage field.”

The celebration awards excellence in conservation, protection, and interpretation of Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural heritage. The National Trust Heritage Awards are a signature event of the Australian Heritage Festival.

“The diversity, scale and geographical representation was simply astounding this year and promoted rich and robust discussion between the judges” said Mathew Devine, chair, National Trust Heritage Awards Jury.