New Zealander Filmmaker Louis Sutherland Signs With Photoplay

Photoplay Has announced the signing of award-winning New Zealand filmmaker Louis Sutherland (lead image) for representation in Australia.

A performance driven director who has been called a “big softy,” Sutherland’s’ work encapsulates the warmth of human connection while his background in film and theatre ensures he films raw, honest moments drawn from real life.

Growing up as a bicultural Kiwi kid has given Sutherland a rich perspective.

“There is something about eating lamb chops for dinner one night, then having chopsuey the next that grows you into a worldly unit. Living in this intersection of cultures has given me an ear and an appreciation for all things different. I am flexible and empathetic when approaching human stories and love creating characters that feel like the lady next door yet are gorgeously odd and memorable,” Sutherland said.

A father of six, Sutherland also has an innate knack with children, revealing their inherent personality and spark on film. His ability to portray the relatability of family dynamics is evident in recent campaigns such as Sport NZ ‘Push Play’ and Oceania ‘The Table’.

Working with a diverse client list, Sutherland has directed campaigns for global brands including McDonalds, IKEA and HSBC. Known for finding the heartbeat of a story, his campaign ‘Mike & Mandy’ for one per cent collective is as emotive as it is offbeat fun.

Alongside his commercial work, Sutherland continues to write and direct various feature films, TV series and documentaries that inform his commercial approach. His first feature, Shopping, premiered at Sundance and won the Grand Prix at the Berlin International Film Festival. Currently in the pipeline is feature The Last Dodo and TV series The Wrecking Ball.

“I love their curiosity and appreciation for craft. They have a great feel as a team and conversations come easily. I also have a renewed energy to collaborate more with Aussie agencies; they have a slightly different tone to their global counterparts, which I’ve always thoroughly enjoyed” Sutherland said.

“A lot of directors talk about collaboration, but Louis really lives it. He thrives when working with other creatives and is one of those rare open-hearted listeners. Louis’s casting and performance process often uncovers raw talent, and his directing draws out such emotive performances that really get under the skin of a story and the audience,” said photoplay MD / executive producer, Oliver Lawrance.