MediaNewsletter

TV Ratings (29/08/2024): Nine’s Paralympics Coverage Reaches Nearly 1 Million Viewers

Arvind Hickman
Arvind Hickman
1 Min Read
A scene from the opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympic Games.
A scene from the opening ceremony of the Paris Paralympic Games.

The first night of the Paralympics reached 982,000 viewers with an average audience of 273,000.

A replay of the Opening Ceremony, which took place in the early hours of Thursday morning, reached 931,000 but only had an average audience of 191,000.

The figures are a solid start for Nine, which drew massive audiences throughout its Paris Olympic Games coverage, reaching 19.5 million Australians on Channel 9, 9Now and 9Gem. 

Australian Paralympian swimmer Annabelle Williams described the Paralympic Opening Ceremony as “one of the best opening ceremonies of all time”.

Nine’s TV audience of the NRL clash between the Melbourne Storm and North Queensland Cowboys reached 1.64 million and had an average audience of 621,000.

Here are the top 20 programs of Thursday.

Related posts:

  1. Last King Of The Cross EP Boasts The “Helluva Ride” That Is Season Two
  2. Australia Listens Up As Podcast Audiences Reach New Peaks
  3. ‘Protect Our Koala Corridor’ – Getaway Star Catriona Rowntree Slams ‘Secretive’ Plans For Renewable Energy Facility Next To Her Property
  4. SBS Warms Up For FIFA World Cup 2026 With New Weekly Show, Exclusive Qualifier Matches & Dedicated SBS On Demand World Cup Hub
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

US Court Revives Lawsuit Against TikTok Over Deadly ‘Blackout Challenge’, Judge Argues Section 230 Protections Don’t Apply
Trump Under Fire Over Reported Physical Altercation While Filming Campaign Video At US Cemetery
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Diversity Council Welcomes Albo’s Backflip On LGBTQ+ Census Question
Nancy Smith, founder and CEO, Analytic Partners.
Analytic Partners’ Global Boss: Retail Media Is A “Black Hole” But Traditional Media Still Has An Important Role To Play
Register Lost your password?