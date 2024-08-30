TV Ratings (29/08/2024): Nine’s Paralympics Coverage Reaches Nearly 1 Million Viewers

The first night of the Paralympics reached 982,000 viewers with an average audience of 273,000.

A replay of the Opening Ceremony, which took place in the early hours of Thursday morning, reached 931,000 but only had an average audience of 191,000.

The figures are a solid start for Nine, which drew massive audiences throughout its Paris Olympic Games coverage, reaching 19.5 million Australians on Channel 9, 9Now and 9Gem.

Australian Paralympian swimmer Annabelle Williams described the Paralympic Opening Ceremony as “one of the best opening ceremonies of all time”.

Nine’s TV audience of the NRL clash between the Melbourne Storm and North Queensland Cowboys reached 1.64 million and had an average audience of 621,000.

