New Site Lets You Anonymously Ask Your Boss For Free Tampons Via Black Sheep Advertising

TABOO Period Products today launched its website in time for Women’s Health Week. The site aims to help the 1-in-5 Australian menstruators that do not have access to adequate period care with a unique approach: allowing employees to anonymously request free period products in their workplace.

TABOO Period Products’ managing director, Eloise Hall, said the launch of this website is a huge step in the right direction for creating period positive workplaces throughout Australia.

“Because the conversation around menstruation is still stigmatised, employers haven’t yet recognised their responsibility to provide period products to their staff, in the same way they provide toilet paper,” Eloise said.

“Our website empowers people to approach their employer anonymously, by inviting us to have the conversation on their behalf.”

The ‘Bloody Important Conversation’ microsite, an idea by Black Sheep Advertising, alleviates the stress of contacting your manager, boss or HR representative about supplying your workplace with period products. The employee anonymously provides their employer’s name, email and organisation so TABOO can reach out about stocking their workplace bathroom with period products through TABOO’s ‘Cycle Supply’ program.

“Many businesses provide free lunches and alcohol, so why not tampons? Too many Australians are struggling to afford their period care, it’s time to make a real change,” Eloise said.

“All of TABOO’s company profits are committed to supporting at risk communities’ access dignified period care, so the impact stretches far beyond the office.”

TABOO’s profits are devoted to reducing period stigma, advocating for change, and providing period care to those who cannot afford it. An Australian wide survey conducted by the Swinburne University of Technology revealed that 42 per cent of respondents find it difficult to buy period products and almost half risked toxic shock syndrome from the extended use of tampons because they could not afford to purchase more product.

The struggle continues in the workplace, with 86 per cent of women starting their period unexpectedly, without the supplies they need available. Despite this need for product not being met, an alarming 59 per cent of menstruators are too embarrassed to talk about menstruation in the workplace1. The ‘Bloody Important Conversation’ microsite is the first step in breaking the stigma and facilitating this conversation.

The ‘Bloody Important Conversation’ microsite officially launches today, 4 September, and can be accessed at bloodyimportantconversation.com.au. The concepting, development and execution of this website was completed by Black Sheep Advertising.

For more information about TABOO Period Products and their ‘Cycle Supply’ program, please visit tabooau.co .

