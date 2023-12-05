New Monash University Campaign Asks: Would Your Younger Self Be Proud?

Monash University has launched the next iteration of its multi-award winning, thought-provoking and inspiring brand #ChangeIt campaign: Create Change.

As children, we all have big hopes and dreams. But are we creating the change we once imagined?

Using the power of AI, the new Monash campaign creates versions of our younger selves in a series of powerful and moving videos that help members of the Monash community answer the age-old question: would your younger self be proud?

The videos showcase the impact Monash community members have made by drawing an emotional connection between their achievements and contributions to their field of expertise and communities.

Monash University chief marketing, admissions and communications officer and vice-president Fabian Marrone said the University is excited to launch this next phase of the #ChangeIt campaign, and to continue the conversation around securing a better future through research, education and collaboration. He said Create Change has a focus on Monash’s unique scale, scope, expertise and partnerships to create change at a global level. “The major challenges facing our communities require a broad and sustained focus, and a strong commitment from the entire community – including universities, government, industry and media – to be adequately addressed,” Marrone said.

“This next phase is a reminder and an extended invitation to help Monash #ChangeIt for future generations”.

“Monash academics, students, staff, alumni and donors make up a community of change-makers. Whether it’s through research, innovation, or changing the cultural landscape, it’s now more important than ever to keep striving towards such ambitious goals and dreams”.

“If you want to change your life, your career, your community, or the future, Monash is your destination to create change”.

Create Change continues the University’s call to action for prospective students to study with Monash, researchers to partner with us, future staff to work with us, and alumni and donors to support us to address the challenges of the age.

The videos have recently been released across University channels, in the media and across other social platforms. The campaign teaser can be viewed here. To see the full campaign visit monash.edu/create-change.

This phase will continue to develop throughout 2024, with more stories focused on the positive impact our Monash community is making around the world.

The Change It campaign has won numerous awards, including the Pioneers of International Education (PIE) Campaign of the Year 2019, D&AD Graphite Pencil Award 2020 for use of media, gold for design and bronze for media at the Cannes Festival of Creativity 2021, shortlisted for media at the Cannes Festival of Creativity 2023 and winner of Best in Show at the Melbourne Creativity Showcase in 2023.