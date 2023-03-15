New Categories & Changes Announced For 2023 Effies

The 2023 Australian Effie Awards are now open for entries, with Advertising Council Australia (ACA) announcing new changes designed to make it even easier for brands and marketers to participate.

Three new Effies categories will expand recognition of effectiveness into additional marketing disciplines – CX, social and innovation – while a streamlined online entry process will simplify submissions. In addition, a more flexible pricing structure aims to encourage smaller, new and returning entrants to take part in the Effies program.

ACA CEO Tony Hale said the enhancements to the awards program are timely because they provide marketers with more opportunity to benchmark their success and gain recognition alongside Australia’s top brands and agencies.

“There has never been a more important time to showcase marketing effectiveness. In uncertain economic times, marketers need to demonstrate the value of their work.

“Entering The Effies gives them an opportunity to showcase the power and impact of great advertising while also providing a rare opportunity to learn from the industry’s best marketers and most effective campaigns,” he said.

To help entrants craft an award-winning entry, ACA has added 2022’s Grand and Gold Effie-winning case studies to its Effectiveness Database at Effie.org.au, which are free for members to download.



The industry body will also host a free webinar at 12:00pm AEDT, Wednesday 29 March for agencies and brands who are considering entering this year’s awards. Hosted by Effies judge and DDB Group Chief Strategy Officer Fran Clayton and ACA CEO Tony Hale, the session will cover changes to this year’s program and how to utilise past case studies to craft a standout Effie entry. More details and registration here .



There are 25 categories to enter in this year’s Effie Awards, with all categories and criteria found online at the Effies website. On-time entries close 1 June 2023 but late entries will be accepted up to 15 June with a fee.

Finalists will be announced on 2 August, with winners announced at an awards dinner and presentation in Sydney on Thursday 12 October, details of which will be announced soon.



ACA would like to thank its marquee sponsor, Think TV, for its ongoing support which has been integral to the success of The Effies. ACA would also like to thank its supporting sponsors AdStandards, Google and UnLtd.