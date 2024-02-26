Network 10 Pays Tribute To “Adored” Presenter Jesse Baird

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Staff at Network 10 have paid tribute to “adored” presenter and producer Jesse Baird, who is alleged to have been murdered by his ex-boyfriend in Sydney last week.

Baird joined Network 10 as a presenter and producer on Totally Wild in 2017. He later went on to host Gamify, before moving into morning TV as the Queensland reporter for Studio 10. He later moved to Sydney to work as a producer and presenter on the show.

In a statement, Beverley McGarvey, head of Paramount+ and Paramount ANZ said “our hearts go out to Jesse Baird’s family and friends at this devastating time”.

“Jesse’s genuine kindness, warmth and sincerity cannot be overstated as well as his innate ability to make people feel special and valued”.

“It became clear he was destined for great things. His positive attitude, charisma and charm was effortless. The camera loved him and so did everyone he worked with – animals and humans alike”.

“It’s incredibly sad for all of us who had the privilege of knowing Jesse.”

She confirmed that the network is offering counselling to staff during this very difficult time.

Meanwhile Baird’s colleagues at Studio 10 described him as “so much more than a colleague”.

“He was a cherished friend who brightened every day with his positivity, cheeky winks and brilliant smile. He could handle anything from croc feeding to speeding down a river on water skis on live TV – anything to keep the audience entertained. Through his roving reporter role, he travelled the country and met hundreds of people from all walks of life. They were all without a doubt left a little brighter having been touched by his presence”.

“As his workmates and friends, we are completely shattered. Nothing was ever too much trouble. He worked so hard to make his dreams come true. He was up for anything and the life of the party always. It is quite simply impossible to overstate how much we adored him”.

“Our hearts ache for his family, who he loved so much and spoke of often. We’re also thinking of Luke’s family and what could have been for both of them”.

“Jessie and Luke, forever adored. Forever young and beautiful. Inside and out.”

The Project host Sarah Harris paid an emotional tribute to her colleague on yesterday’s show, saying it has been a “really hard week” for staff at the network.

“It is hard to talk about Jesse in the past tense because he was more than just a colleague, he was our friend … a little brother,” she said.

She described him as “one of those kids who had a big smile, big talent and even bigger heart.”

 




