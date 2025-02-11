Nespresso Results Brew Success In Audio Advertising Campaigns

Analytic Partners showcased new research at CRA’s HEARD 2025, which highlighted radio’s unique ability to deliver exceptional long-term return on investment (ROI) through brand-focused advertising. Nespresso’s recent campaign, alongside previous radio trials, underscores radio’s strength in amplifying cross-channel impact through sustained, creative brand messaging.

Nespresso’s radio trial exemplified these principles, by prioritising creative consistency and sustained media support. By doing this they achieved a 37 per cent improvement in their radio ROI year-on-year (YOY). This approach also elevated the brand’s digital video by 13 per cent, socials by 11 per cent, and search by 4 per cent. Showcasing radio’s role as a powerful multiplier in a media mix.

Paul Sinkinson, Managing Director of Analytic Partners, shared, “Brand-focused advertising outperforms performance-driven campaigns 80 per cent of the time, proving it’s the most effective choice for marketers seeking stronger ROI in an omnichannel world.

“Notably, brands that dedicate at least 30 per cent of their media spend to brand-building efforts consistently achieve the highest returns.

“Results also show that running creative for longer durations yields significantly higher returns. Campaigns with 11-20 weeks of media support see a 34 per cent increase to ROI, while campaigns lasting 21–30 weeks lift ROI by 60 per cent, and those extending beyond 31 weeks deliver a 65 per cent boost.”

Nespresso’s findings align with earlier trials conducted by Analytic Partners. Dan Murphy’s saw a 19 per cent uplift in Out of Home (OOH) results, 18 per cent boost in TV impact, and a 14 per cent enhancement in online video effectiveness through the integration of brand-value radio ads.

Similarly, by increasing the weight of brand advertising versus the amount placed on price messaging, McDonald’s Australia achieved a 13 per cent increase in radio ROI. They also saw a 14 per cent lift in TV, 12 per cent in social media, and 3 per cent in online video by increasing their investment in brand radio. These case studies highlight radio’s capability to enhance cross-channel performance and deliver tangible ROI.

Lizzie Young, chief executive officer of CRA, commented on the research, “Radio delivers more than reach; it drives emotional connection, creative synergy, and measurable impact. By evolving advertising approaches to leverage audio’s distinctive strengths, brands can unlock new levels of performance and establish deeper connections with their audience.”