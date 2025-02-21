Nespresso Invites Young Aussies To Early Morning, Coffee-Fuelled DJ Sets Via Poem

Nespresso Australia has introduced Nespresso Presents: Happy Hour a new twist on the traditional understanding of ‘Happy Hour’ created by earned creative agency Poem.

Nespresso Australia is taking a bold step to redefine Aussie morning routines as new research reveals a significant cultural shift in “Genzennials'” (no, us neither) morning coffee habits.

Taking inspiration from the recent trend being seen overseas and with many young Australians trading late nights for high-energy mornings, Nespresso Presents: Happy Hour is bringing FREE sunrise DJ sets featuring homegrown artists Cosmo’s Midnight and Winston Surfshirt to Sydney and Melbourne this month.

Nespresso Presents Happy Hour is supported by McCrindle research, commissioned by Nespresso, reveals Gen Z (76 per cent) and Millennials (75.9 per cent) plan to wake up earlier in 2025 to reclaim “me time” (compared to Gen X (48 per cent) and Baby Boomers (31 per cent) and with coffee top of the list for how they want to spend it.

The findings also suggest Gen Z may be cooler when it comes to coffee, as iced servings skew younger: 41 per cent of Gen Z now prefer iced coffee to hot—a significant shift from Millennial (21 per cent), Gen X (9 per cent) and Baby Boomer (6 per cent) preferences, showing Aussie coffee tastes are changing.

Gen Z is also the generation most likely to make their coffee at home to save money (85.6 per cent), but still prioritise quality with 57.5 per cent of Gen Z coffee drinkers identifying as coffee snobs.

Nespresso Coffee ambassador, Monique Dean, said Gen Z is ahead of a raft of new trends, from their love of iced coffee and approach to cost savings, to their early morning wake-up goals.

“Nespresso Presents: Happy Hour provides the perfect backdrop for this new generation of coffee lovers to reclaim their morning “me-time” with intimate sunrise sets and quality iced coffee at its centre,” said Dean.

“We’re excited to showcase some of our new and most popular coffee blends specially designed to taste their best over ice – all of which can be the perfect choice for Aussies seeking simple and affordable iced coffees to enjoy at home and on the go.”

The integrated multichannel earned campaign was led by Poem driving strategy, creative, influencer, content and publicity.

Poem’s GM, Rhania Farah, said: “Nespresso tasked us with reaching a younger demographic and showcasing their premium coffee experience. Recognising that younger coffee drinkers approach life and interact with brands differently, we developed a strategy that leveraged cultural trends to earn attention across paid, owned and earned channels. The success of Nespresso’s previous campaign with TikTok creator Brooke Saward proves the effectiveness of this approach.

This new campaign builds on that momentum, demonstrating how brands can authentically and strategically engage with cultural moments to achieve real results.”

Early-birds looking to embrace a morning Happy Hour can experience intimate DJ sets from each artist whilst sipping on perfectly crafted Nespresso iced coffee at the following free events:

● Sydney – North Bondi Fish, February 21, 7AM

● Melbourne – Soundmerch, February 28, 7AM