Neighbours’ EP Reveals Why Kylie Minogue Was Mostly Mute During The Finale

Neighbours’ executive producer Jason Herbison has explained why Kylie Minogue barely spoke in the Neighbours farewell.

TV Tonight reported that he said: “Our discussions with Jason (Donovan) and Kylie were always about making a small appearance.

“They didn’t want to overshadow the current cast or make the finale about them. We also filmed their scenes before I’d written the episode, so whatever we filmed had to fit in with that. I hate to see Kylie copping any criticism; she was nothing short of amazing on the day,” he explained to the publication.

Herbison is responding to the criticism around Kylie returning for the final episode only to barely speak.

While her return was much publicised, when she finally hit Ramsay St, it was a quick guest appearance. No storyline was created for the pop icon, and she barely said a word.

This led to people joking on online that maybe she was only paid for her appearance and it would have cost Neighbours extra for her actually to have dialogue.

anyone care to explain why kylie minogue returned to neighbours, and didn’t speak? — rohman holiday | frankee (@rohlywhittaker) July 31, 2022

Why didn’t #KylieMinogue speak in the last #NeighboursFinale episode?? It was really bizarre — Jen RM🤱🏻🤰🏾 (@oxytocinmagic) July 29, 2022

They could afford Kylie Minogue but only if she didn't speak. #Neighbours — Completely over it. (@kaffando) July 28, 2022

However, Herbison has put an end to those rumours, and perhaps we should just be grateful that Kylie returned!