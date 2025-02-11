NBCUniversal Promotes Chris Taylor

NBCUniversal (NBCU) has announced that Chris Taylor has been promoted to MD, APAC, TV Distribution and International Networks & DTC.

In this expanded role, Taylor will retain his existing remit overseeing content sales/distribution, networks and DTC in Australia & New Zealand, extending responsibility for sales/distribution, networks and DTC, across Asia Pacific.

Taylor takes on this expanded leadership position following the appointment of Justin Che – outgoing MD, APAC – to President of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, based in LA. Taylor remains based in the company’s Sydney office and reports to Carolyn Stalins, Executive Vice President, Sales Liaison International, Global TV Distribution and Ken Bettsteller, President, International Networks and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCU.

Since joining the company in 2013, Taylor has driven growth for NBCU’s TV Distribution and International Networks in Australia and New Zealand. During his tenure, he has led the local team in strengthening the company’s overall market position including via a broad range of long-term content licensing deals and the launch and oversight of free-to-air networks Bravo New Zealand and 7Bravo via partnerships in New Zealand and Australia, respectively.

Prior to joining NBCU, Taylor held various executive roles within media and entertainment across APAC including CEO of Quickflix – where he launched the first SVOD streaming service in both Australia and New Zealand. Prior to that, he led the digital media interests of Telstra which saw the introduction of IPTV to Australia.

Previously Taylor was with Nine Entertainment Co. (formerly Publishing and Broadcasting Ltd) for 11 years, latterly as MD, Nine Network – QTQ-9, as well Prime Television New Zealand, where he was CEO.