Navigating The Court Of Law & Public Opinion: AiMCO To Host Live Webinar On Influencer & Brand Reputation Management In A Crisis

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) has announced the latest webinar in its 2025 education series, focused on how influencers and brands can manage their reputations during a crisis.

The ‘Court of law and public opinion – how to manage reputation in a crisis’ webinar will be led by media and defamation specialists BlackBay Lawyers, as they guide brands, influencers, and agencies through the legal and reputational strategies needed to navigate cancel culture and intense media scrutiny with confidence.

The webinar will be held on Wednesday, April 30, and will explore the various legal and reputation management considerations, as well as practical guidance on how to respond swiftly and strategically to protect reputations and meet legal obligations.

The webinar will be presented by leading experts in law and communications Liam Cox, the Head of Client Growth at BlackBay Lawyers and his colleagues, Senior Associate Isabella Orlic, and Legal Affairs Strategist Naomi Shivaraman.

Cox has 25 years’ experience in business, media and professional services. Prior to joining BlackBay, he was Head of Crisis at Wilkinson Butler and a senior journalist with the Seven Network and Network 10. He is a trusted advisor to some of Australia’s most prominent executives including high-net worth individuals, celebrities and athletes, effectively managing business critical and reputational issues.

Orlic is the 2025 winner of the dispute and litigation category of the Lawyers Weekly 30 Under 30 Awards. At BlackBay, she specialises in defamation in media, commercial, regulatory, and employment law. She provides strategic advice on managing online reputations, handling defamation disputes, and addressing the evolving challenges of digital platforms.

Prior to joining BlackBay, Shivaraman had a 25-year career as an award-winning journalist and producer including with 60 Minutes, Seven Network News, and 2GB.

She supports complex litigation matters in a paralegal capacity and helps clients navigate the court of public opinion, combining her legal studies and media expertise, advising high profile clients on media strategy, training and crisis communications.

“Cancel culture and unrelenting media scrutiny can decimate brands, reputations and revenue in an instant. There isn’t a crisis we haven’t seen. We understand how to navigate the quickest path to success both legally and reputationally. Ensuring legal, commercial, and public-facing reputational risks are managed cohesively and effectively is imperative,” said BlackBay’s Cox.

“The rapid growth of influencer marketing in Australia brings with it increased scrutiny by the media and the public. Of course, we all hope that things don’t go wrong, but when they do, it’s critically important to have the tools and skills to navigate a crisis that plays out in the public domain and how to protect reputations,” said AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall.

“Whether you’re a brand manager, agency professional, talent representative, or creator, this webinar is a must-attend to ensure that you are equipped for today’s high stakes digital landscape.”

The webinar is part of AiMCO’s commitment to providing education opportunities for the creator community. Earlier this month, the organisation held a live panel discussion about intellectual property protection for influencer marketing campaigns.

The webinar will be held on Wednesday, April 30 from 11am AEST. The webinar is free for members and non-members are also invited to attend.