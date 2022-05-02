In a partnership with TBWA\Melbourne, Principals and Mindshare, NAB have announced an overhaul of their brand platform, including a brand new campaign to show the changes in relationships between bankers and customers.

More than Money, a platform launched by NAB in 2016, has been a strong part of NAB’s identity in positioning themselves as a bank that cares about its customers.

In a Marvel-esque universe directed by the Bobbsey Twins, the launch AV for this rebranding sees NAB customers facing three distinct scenarios: A NAB Business Expert helping a business owner to take control of his fast-growing business; A mobile home loan specialist helping a young couple to chase down a house; And the NAB app making it simple to save for a desperately needed new car.

The rebranding also includes a new audio-visual mnemonic and changes to the visual branding of the company, with a new font and more focus on NAB’s well-recognised star logo.

“We know there’s more to life than money, and that’s why we develop relationships with our customers to better understand their needs and aspirations,” said NAB chief marketing officer Suzana Ritsevski.

“Understanding the challenges people face beyond money is so important. When we pair this understanding with our expertise, leading products and technology, it makes for a winning combination.”

TBWA\Melbourne said: “The team at NAB asked us to be bold. So, we created an exaggerated wild world where houses have legs, businesses grow before your eyes and NAB bankers drive around in star emblazoned muscle cars – all as an analogy for the ‘more’ that NAB’s people, products and tech bring to every money moment.”

