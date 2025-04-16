AdvertisingNewsletter

Mr Roses Launches Cheeky “Marriage Insurance” Campaign To Captivate Aussies Ahead Of Mother’s Day

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Rose delivery service, Mr Roses, is turning heads with a cheeky new campaign declaring: “Marriage Insurance by Mr Roses.” The tongue-in-cheek creative taps into the reality that sometimes, a bouquet of premium long-stemmed roses is all it takes to stay in the good books.

Running in the lead-up to Mother’s Day, the campaign is anchored by ads in The Australian Financial Review, with multiple insertions booked over the coming weeks. The eye-catching campaign will also reach ears across Sydney via Nine’s 2GB radio network, bringing the humour-infused messaging directly to morning and evening commuters and weekend listeners.

The bold creative playfully suggests that a regular rose delivery might be the smartest policy a husband can take out and one with immediate, fragrant benefits. Supplemented by a strategic media relations campaign and influencer marketing strategy, the campaign seeks to drive purchase consideration for Mr Roses.

“We know our customers, especially men, often send flowers as a gesture to say thank you, I’m sorry, or I love you,” said Mr Roses founder, James Stevens. “This campaign gives a wink to that truth, showing we don’t take ourselves too seriously, but we do take relationships and quality seriously. Whether it’s for Mother’s Day for the mother of your children, or just because, a bouquet from Mr Roses always lands well”.

With over 50 years of experience in the flower industry here in Australia, James Stevens (known as Mr Roses) has witnessed firsthand the importance of gifting. Data from Mr Roses shows a significant spike in male purchases around key calendar dates, particularly in the week before Mother’s Day, with men accounting for 45 per cent of Mother’s Day purchases, buying for the mothers of their children, as well as their own mothers. The “Marriage Insurance” line taps into this behaviour with humour that’s instantly relatable, memorable and shareable.

Despite economic uncertainty, people are still investing in premium floral gifts. This was evident on Valentine’s Day this year, where Mr Roses saw a 24 per cent year-on-year sales growth, a return customer rate of more than 40 per cent, and a 14 per cent increase in average order value to $181.

With creative that cuts through the clutter and a media plan combining premium print and trusted radio, the campaign is designed to spark a smile and a spontaneous order or two.

Related posts:

  1. ‘Show Us Your Boomtown’: Top Industry Executives Share Their Favourite Easter Regional Breaks
  2. Publicis Grows Q1 Revenue by 9.4%
  3. Chery Pitches Creative Account
  4. Peter Defries & Alan Wilson Join Special To Round Out Uber APAC Leadership
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

oOh!media Launches 9News Content Across Large Format Digital Out Of Home Network
Marketing Might Be Broken: But At Least It’s Familiar
Vale Claire Austin
Introducing The Official Cairns Crocodiles 2025 Conference Hub, Powered By Reef Unlimited
Register Lost your password?