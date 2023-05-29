“Mortally Crippled!” Bud Light Trolled With “BUTT LIGHT” Billboard, As Analysts Reveal Brand May Never Recover

“Mortally Crippled!” Bud Light Trolled With “BUTT LIGHT” Billboard, As Analysts Reveal Brand May Never Recover
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The Bud Light trans fiasco is about to celebrate its second month anniversary and it appears the calamitous fallout isn’t going away anytime soon.

In the latest brickbat for the brand since it enlisted trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney into its marketing comes news from global accountancy firm JPMorgan that has predicted Bud’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, will take a 26 per cent hit to the bottom line in Q2 following the customer boycott of the beer that has seen sales plummet 24 per cent.

The news comes on Memorial celebrations this weekend in the US which also happens to be one of the country’s biggest weekend for beer sales.

And in even worse news, a JPMorgan analyst has told the US financial site MarketWatch that Bud’s numbers may never recover.

“We believe there is a subset of American consumers who will not drink a Bud Light for the foreseeable future,” the analyst was quoted as saying.

While a senior researcher for investment research firm Unicus Research LLC added: “Bud Light is a mortally crippled brand unless Anheuser-Busch decides what customers they are going to serve. It will be a delicate moment, and they will have to get the message just right, not make it worse.”

Anheuser-Busch is desperately trying to reestablish the brand via a new campaign that supports American war veterans (watch it HERE), plus heavily discounted offers to drinkers that has seen a 15-pack case of Bud retail for as low as $US12.99 ($A19.90); plus, offers to buy back unsold cases from liquor outlets.

To add a bit more salt to the wound, a YouTuber behind the ‘Conservative Vibes’ channel has sponsored a digital billboard to mock Bud Light.

The ad plays on Bud’s marketing slogan of ‘This Bud’s for you’ but with the Bud becoming a butt!

The unnamed YouTuber even posted an eight-minute video explaining his decision to create the spoof ad.

In the video, the YouTuber can be seen standing next to a billboard that is an undisclosed location. He even pledged to sponsor a billboard for every 10,000 likes his video receives.

Additionally, he said that he would cover the cost of a billboard in New York City’s famed Times Square if his post received 100,000 likes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Bud Light Dylan Mulvaney JPMorgan

Latest News

Professional microphone in radio studio
  • Marketing

John Williams, Steps Down As CEO Of Great Southern Land Media

John Williams, CEO of Great Southern Land Media (GSLM), has announced his decision to step down from his role as chief executive officer of 92.7 MIX FM and 91.9 SEA FM in mid-July. Williams has led both stations on the Sunshine Coast for almost 17 years and is widely acknowledged for his dedication to the […]

TEG Two International Sports Businesses Acquires Left Field Live And Rugby Live
  • Marketing

TEG Two International Sports Businesses Acquires Left Field Live And Rugby Live

TEG, a global leader in live entertainment, sport, ticketing and data, has today announced the acquisition of two International Sports Businesses, Left Field Live and Rugby Live. The principals at Left Field Live and TEG have worked together since 2014, delivering events globally over that period, partnering with some of the biggest brands in sport […]

Processed with VSCO with m5 preset
  • Marketing

Vistar Media Expands APAC Team

Vistar Media, the leading global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH), has announced a string of new hires across its Australia and Singapore offices to support its ambitious plans in the APAC region. Among the new recruits is marketing manager for APAC, Teegan Gardner (featured image), who will spearhead the company’s marketing operations, focusing […]