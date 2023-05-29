“Mortally Crippled!” Bud Light Trolled With “BUTT LIGHT” Billboard, As Analysts Reveal Brand May Never Recover

The Bud Light trans fiasco is about to celebrate its second month anniversary and it appears the calamitous fallout isn’t going away anytime soon.

In the latest brickbat for the brand since it enlisted trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney into its marketing comes news from global accountancy firm JPMorgan that has predicted Bud’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, will take a 26 per cent hit to the bottom line in Q2 following the customer boycott of the beer that has seen sales plummet 24 per cent.

The news comes on Memorial celebrations this weekend in the US which also happens to be one of the country’s biggest weekend for beer sales.

And in even worse news, a JPMorgan analyst has told the US financial site MarketWatch that Bud’s numbers may never recover.

“We believe there is a subset of American consumers who will not drink a Bud Light for the foreseeable future,” the analyst was quoted as saying.

While a senior researcher for investment research firm Unicus Research LLC added: “Bud Light is a mortally crippled brand unless Anheuser-Busch decides what customers they are going to serve. It will be a delicate moment, and they will have to get the message just right, not make it worse.”

Anheuser-Busch is desperately trying to reestablish the brand via a new campaign that supports American war veterans (watch it HERE), plus heavily discounted offers to drinkers that has seen a 15-pack case of Bud retail for as low as $US12.99 ($A19.90); plus, offers to buy back unsold cases from liquor outlets.

To add a bit more salt to the wound, a YouTuber behind the ‘Conservative Vibes’ channel has sponsored a digital billboard to mock Bud Light.

The ad plays on Bud’s marketing slogan of ‘This Bud’s for you’ but with the Bud becoming a butt!

The unnamed YouTuber even posted an eight-minute video explaining his decision to create the spoof ad.

In the video, the YouTuber can be seen standing next to a billboard that is an undisclosed location. He even pledged to sponsor a billboard for every 10,000 likes his video receives.

Additionally, he said that he would cover the cost of a billboard in New York City’s famed Times Square if his post received 100,000 likes.