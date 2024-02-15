More Than 15,000 Votes Cast ALREADY For B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award, Presented By Vevo!

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



More than 15,000 of you have already voted for the incredibly prestigious B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Vevo! See the winner crowned live and buy your tickets HERE.

We may have only opened a week ago, but that hasn’t stopped the numbers already climbing higher than Taylor Swift’s private jet bill.

For anyone who has been living under a rock – the B&T’s People’s Choice Award recognises the most popular person in the industry (under the age of 30 that is).

We’ve been known to have some cheating in previous years but so far things are looking fairly clean. How disappointing….

To vote for your winner, just go below. Remember you can vote for as many people as you like but you can’t vote twice so make it count. If you really really hate someone or example you could vote for everyone but them.

The B&T 30 under 30 Awards are the hottest awards in the industry for those working in the advertising, media, and marketing industries under the age of 30.

The exclusive awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 14 March at the Metro Theatre in Sydney. You can get your early-bird tickets to the biggest party in the industry HERE.

It is not to be missed!

Key dates:

  • Entries close: Thursday, 25 January, 2024
  • Late entries close: Friday, 2 February, 2024
  • Shortlist announced: Friday, 1 March, 2024
  • Early bird tickets close: Wednesday, 6 March, 2024
  • Awards night: Thursday, 14 March, 2024 – The Metro Theatre

 




