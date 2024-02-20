Monday TV Ratings: “What’s A Medium? Like, A Clothes Size?” – Witchy Wife Is ROASTED On MAFS

Monday TV Ratings: “What’s A Medium? Like, A Clothes Size?” – Witchy Wife Is ROASTED On MAFS
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Whilst we might all be partial to exchanging star signs after a few glasses of prosecco, Married At First Sight’s latest bride has taken it a step further with her unusual career choice.

The reality show’s latest bride – Madeleine Maxwell- is introduced to wide-eyed viewers (and even wider-eyed cast mates) as a psychic medium.

You may even recognise her face from elsewhere….No I’m not talking about deja-vu, in a previous life Maxwell starred in the TV soap Home and Away. 

Not all of the cast quite understood what exactly it is that Maxwell does, with fellow bride Lauren turning to her partner during the wedding and asking “What’s a medium? Like, a clothes size? Girl, you are at least an extra-small.”

We hope Maxwell will take it as a compliment!

Still, if there is one thing we can all see coming, it is MAFS position on the TV leaderboard. The show had a total reach yesterday of 2,505,000 people with a whopping 1,360,000 signing up to watch the episode. A total of 287,000 watched on BVOD.

It was followed by drier content in the form of Seven and Nine’s news offerings which picked up reaches of 2,225,000 and 2,009,000 respectively.

Nine’s A Current Affair picked up a reach of 1,854,000 and Australian Idol had a national reach of 1,700,000.

Australian Survivor, on Network 10, had a reach of 917,000.

 

RankDescriptionNetworkTotal TV National
Reach		Total TV National Average AudienceBVOD National
Average Audience
1MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -MONNine2,505,0001,360,000287,000
2SEVEN NEWSSeven2,225,0001,396,00053,000
39 NEWSNine2,009,0001,159,00073,000
4A CURRENT AFFAIRNine1,854,0001,186,00083,000
5AUSTRALIAN IDOL – MONSeven1,700,000836,00064,000
6FOUR CORNERS-EVABC1,377,000916,00052,000
7THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven1,320,000664,90024,000
8TIPPING POINT AUSTRALIANine1,269,000639,90032,000
9HOME AND AWAYSeven1,252,000804,00082,000
10ABC NEWS-EVABC1,210,000885,00032,000
117.30-EVABC1,200,000770,90029,000
12BIG MIRACLESNine1,187,000482,90060,000
13AUSTRALIAN STORY-EVABC1,163,000750,00035,000
14MEDIA WATCH-EVABC1,140,000840,00028,000
15Q+A-LEABC1,002,000366,00012,000
16SUNRISESeven997,000413,00023,000
17AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR MON10917,000560,00075,000
18THE PROJECT10878,000323,00014,000
19TODAYNine844,000331,90030,000
20THE IRRATIONALSeven810,000329,00015,000
219NEWS AFTERNOONNine787,000421,00020,000
22NEWS BREAKFAST-AMABC767,000257,00014,000
2310 NEW’S FIRST10676,000328,00012,000
24TIPPING POINT UKNine676,000587,00014,000
25SEVEN NEWS AT 4Seven654,000313,00011,000
26HARD QUIZ S7 RPTABC629,000306,0008,000
27FBI: MOST WANTED RPT10613,000173,9007,000
28THE MORNING SHOWSeven595,000228,00014,000
29MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -SUN -ENCORENine572,000235,9007,000
30DEAL OR NO DEAL10529,000318,90015,000



Please login with linkedin to comment

MAFS Nine TV Ratings

Latest News

Guardian Nabs Charlotte Byrne From Schwartz Media
  • Media

Guardian Nabs Charlotte Byrne From Schwartz Media

Guardian Australia has recruited a new partnerships manager, Charlotte Byrne, following a push for strategic content collaborations with major advertisers. Byrnes will join Guardian Australia as partnerships manager from Schwartz Media team, where she was previously responsible for leading and developing the sales team across direct, agency and media partnerships. Guardian Australia is a free […]

Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio
  • Marketing

Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio

Word of Mouth Digital, a Sydney-based full-service digital marketing agency, has announced the addition of six diverse brands to its expanding client portfolio. Lead image: Alex and Tash Williams These new partnerships span various sectors, including pet care, cognitive health, home construction, wellness, and retail, showcasing the agency’s commitment to fostering growth through strategic collaboration […]

Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos
  • Advertising

Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos

Carat Perth client partner Michelle Testa (pictured) has been named as the new chair of the Oasis Committee with a remit to deliver continued financial support to The Salvation Army on behalf of the WA Advertising and Communications industry. Testa, who takes on the chair has been a member of the Oasis Committee for several […]

Gen AI Is Making Small Business Marketing A Breeze
  • Marketing

Gen AI Is Making Small Business Marketing A Breeze

In this guest post, Sarah Tilleke, Adobe ANZ Solutions Consultant (pictured below), says now’s a great time to take control of your marketing processes thanks to the rise of generative AI. Small business owners would agree that while a standout marketing campaign is essential if you want to grow your business, far too often the […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Canto Accelerates APAC Expansion Following 163% YoY Customer Growth
  • Marketing

Canto Accelerates APAC Expansion Following 163% YoY Customer Growth

Canto has announced that it has chosen Sydney to establish its APAC hub, to service its growing client base and to scale up growth in the ANZ market. The growing software business already works with 3,000 customers globally and notable Australian companies – such as Ramsay Pharmacy, Journey Beyond, Charles Darwin University and Cotton On […]