Monday TV Ratings: “What’s A Medium? Like, A Clothes Size?” – Witchy Wife Is ROASTED On MAFS

Whilst we might all be partial to exchanging star signs after a few glasses of prosecco, Married At First Sight’s latest bride has taken it a step further with her unusual career choice.

The reality show’s latest bride – Madeleine Maxwell- is introduced to wide-eyed viewers (and even wider-eyed cast mates) as a psychic medium.

You may even recognise her face from elsewhere….No I’m not talking about deja-vu, in a previous life Maxwell starred in the TV soap Home and Away.

Not all of the cast quite understood what exactly it is that Maxwell does, with fellow bride Lauren turning to her partner during the wedding and asking “What’s a medium? Like, a clothes size? Girl, you are at least an extra-small.”

We hope Maxwell will take it as a compliment!

Still, if there is one thing we can all see coming, it is MAFS position on the TV leaderboard. The show had a total reach yesterday of 2,505,000 people with a whopping 1,360,000 signing up to watch the episode. A total of 287,000 watched on BVOD.

It was followed by drier content in the form of Seven and Nine’s news offerings which picked up reaches of 2,225,000 and 2,009,000 respectively.

Nine’s A Current Affair picked up a reach of 1,854,000 and Australian Idol had a national reach of 1,700,000.

Australian Survivor, on Network 10, had a reach of 917,000.

Rank Description Network Total TV National

Reach Total TV National Average Audience BVOD National

Average Audience 1 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -MON Nine 2,505,000 1,360,000 287,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven 2,225,000 1,396,000 53,000 3 9 NEWS Nine 2,009,000 1,159,000 73,000 4 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine 1,854,000 1,186,000 83,000 5 AUSTRALIAN IDOL – MON Seven 1,700,000 836,000 64,000 6 FOUR CORNERS-EV ABC 1,377,000 916,000 52,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven 1,320,000 664,900 24,000 8 TIPPING POINT AUSTRALIA Nine 1,269,000 639,900 32,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven 1,252,000 804,000 82,000 10 ABC NEWS-EV ABC 1,210,000 885,000 32,000 11 7.30-EV ABC 1,200,000 770,900 29,000 12 BIG MIRACLES Nine 1,187,000 482,900 60,000 13 AUSTRALIAN STORY-EV ABC 1,163,000 750,000 35,000 14 MEDIA WATCH-EV ABC 1,140,000 840,000 28,000 15 Q+A-LE ABC 1,002,000 366,000 12,000 16 SUNRISE Seven 997,000 413,000 23,000 17 AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR MON 10 917,000 560,000 75,000 18 THE PROJECT 10 878,000 323,000 14,000 19 TODAY Nine 844,000 331,900 30,000 20 THE IRRATIONAL Seven 810,000 329,000 15,000 21 9NEWS AFTERNOON Nine 787,000 421,000 20,000 22 NEWS BREAKFAST-AM ABC 767,000 257,000 14,000 23 10 NEW’S FIRST 10 676,000 328,000 12,000 24 TIPPING POINT UK Nine 676,000 587,000 14,000 25 SEVEN NEWS AT 4 Seven 654,000 313,000 11,000 26 HARD QUIZ S7 RPT ABC 629,000 306,000 8,000 27 FBI: MOST WANTED RPT 10 613,000 173,900 7,000 28 THE MORNING SHOW Seven 595,000 228,000 14,000 29 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -SUN -ENCORE Nine 572,000 235,900 7,000 30 DEAL OR NO DEAL 10 529,000 318,900 15,000