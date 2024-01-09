Monday TV Ratings: Viewers And Wildlife Flock To David Attenborough

Sofia Geraghty
Whilst some of us might eagerly be awaiting the drama-fuelled chaos of Nine’s Married At First Sight, some of its more wholesome shows are currently picking up viewers.

In Planet Earth III last night, Attenborough studied one of the planet’s most environment-altering creatures – humans.

Responsible for changing the surface of 80 per cent of the planet, there are currently 8 billion human beings on earth.

Within the context of summer ratings, the show did well for Nine securing a total of 350,000 metro viewers and placing in the top ten.

It was beaten by the news and daytime quiz shows. Seven News was the most-watched show of the day with 839,000 metro viewers, it was followed by 9News with 810,000 metro views and A Current Affair with 628,000 metro views.

Seven’s The Chase picked up 488,000 and Home And Away picked up 411,000 metro views.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
29.1%31.1%31.1%15.1%9.3%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network839,000
29NEWSNine Network810,000
3A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network628,000
4ABC NEWS-EVABC TV547,000
5THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network488,000
6HOME AND AWAYSeven Network411,000
77.30-EVABC TV410,000
8HOT SEATNine Network397,000
9DAVID ATTENBOROUGH’S PLANET EARTH IIINine Network350,000
10THE CHASE AUSTRALIA-5PMSeven Network309,000



