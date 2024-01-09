Monday TV Ratings: Viewers And Wildlife Flock To David Attenborough
Whilst some of us might eagerly be awaiting the drama-fuelled chaos of Nine’s Married At First Sight, some of its more wholesome shows are currently picking up viewers.
In Planet Earth III last night, Attenborough studied one of the planet’s most environment-altering creatures – humans.
Responsible for changing the surface of 80 per cent of the planet, there are currently 8 billion human beings on earth.
Within the context of summer ratings, the show did well for Nine securing a total of 350,000 metro viewers and placing in the top ten.
It was beaten by the news and daytime quiz shows. Seven News was the most-watched show of the day with 839,000 metro viewers, it was followed by 9News with 810,000 metro views and A Current Affair with 628,000 metro views.
Seven’s The Chase picked up 488,000 and Home And Away picked up 411,000 metro views.
Daily Channel Share
|Nine Network
|Seven Network
|Network 10
|ABC TV Network
|SBS Network
|29.1%
|31.1%
|31.1%
|15.1%
|9.3%
Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)
No.
Show
Channel
Metro Views
|1
|SEVEN NEWS
|Seven Network
|839,000
|2
|9NEWS
|Nine Network
|810,000
|3
|A CURRENT AFFAIR
|Nine Network
|628,000
|4
|ABC NEWS-EV
|ABC TV
|547,000
|5
|THE CHASE AUSTRALIA
|Seven Network
|488,000
|6
|HOME AND AWAY
|Seven Network
|411,000
|7
|7.30-EV
|ABC TV
|410,000
|8
|HOT SEAT
|Nine Network
|397,000
|9
|DAVID ATTENBOROUGH’S PLANET EARTH III
|Nine Network
|350,000
|10
|THE CHASE AUSTRALIA-5PM
|Seven Network
|309,000
