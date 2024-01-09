Monday TV Ratings: Viewers And Wildlife Flock To David Attenborough

Whilst some of us might eagerly be awaiting the drama-fuelled chaos of Nine’s Married At First Sight, some of its more wholesome shows are currently picking up viewers.

In Planet Earth III last night, Attenborough studied one of the planet’s most environment-altering creatures – humans.

Responsible for changing the surface of 80 per cent of the planet, there are currently 8 billion human beings on earth.

Within the context of summer ratings, the show did well for Nine securing a total of 350,000 metro viewers and placing in the top ten.

It was beaten by the news and daytime quiz shows. Seven News was the most-watched show of the day with 839,000 metro viewers, it was followed by 9News with 810,000 metro views and A Current Affair with 628,000 metro views.

Seven’s The Chase picked up 488,000 and Home And Away picked up 411,000 metro views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 29.1% 31.1% 31.1% 15.1% 9.3%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 839,000 2 9NEWS Nine Network 810,000 3 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 628,000 4 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 547,000 5 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 488,000 6 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 411,000 7 7.30-EV ABC TV 410,000 8 HOT SEAT Nine Network 397,000 9 DAVID ATTENBOROUGH’S PLANET EARTH III Nine Network 350,000 10 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA-5PM Seven Network 309,000