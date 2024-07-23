Mitre Kicks Goals As A-Leagues Official Match Ball Partner

The Australian Professional Leagues has announced Mitre as the A-Leagues’ new Official Match Ball Partner for the next three seasons.

Launching in the upcoming Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Liberty A-League Women 2024/25 season, the partnership will enhance the game with Mitre’s renowned quality and heritage, and bespoke designs.

Mitre, a leading football brand with a storied history dating back to 1817, has been at the forefront of football innovation and excellence. With more than 200 years of experience in the game, Mitre has consistently delivered high-performance footballs to major leagues and tournaments worldwide.

The brand has proudly served as the official ball supplier for numerous iconic competitions, including the English Football Association, the FA Cup, the Australia Cup , and the Australian National Soccer League. This deep-rooted legacy is now set to continue with the Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Liberty A-League Women from season 2024/25.

The new partnership will see Mitre and the A-Leagues launch the official bespoke design 2024/25 match ball, along with special edition official match balls planned for the season, including a bespoke A-Leagues Final Series match balls for both the Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Liberty A-League Women competitions.

For the upcoming 2024/25 season, Mitre will introduce the Ultimax Pro as the official match ball of the A-Leagues. The Ultimax Pro, an iconic and much-loved Mitre football, combines contemporary modern styling with cutting-edge football technology to deliver exceptional performance.

The Ultimax Pro’s advanced construction ensures durability, precision, and consistent flight, making it ideal for the fast-paced action of the A-Leagues. While the unique design featuring strong A-Leagues colours will help it stand out on the pitch and elevate the viewing experience.

In addition to the official match ball, Mitre will offer four replica variations inspired by the Ultimax Pro, catering to different skill levels and price points, making high-quality footballs accessible to all.

Launching in late August, these variations will be available to purchase at leading sporting retailers around Australia, allowing fans and players to experience the look and feel of the new ball designs.

“Mitre is such a historic brand with strong football credibility, so they’re the perfect partner to deliver our official Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Liberty A-League Women match balls,” said A-Leagues chief commercial officer, Ned Negus. “At a time when A-Leagues is putting football and fans first, Mitre is best placed to deliver a uniquely designed range of Ultimax Pro official match balls and a broad retail range offering more fans the opportunity to engage with A-Leagues and football”.

“We are delighted to support the A-Leagues as they embark on their new season. Our footballs have been tested at the highest levels of the game, and we are confident that they will contribute to the dynamic and engaging football that the A-Leagues are known for,” said Mitre Australia’s, Gerrard Woods.

“We’re thrilled to kick off our partnership with the Australian Professional Leagues. Our top-level Mitre Ultimax Pro is the perfect ball for the A-League, built for elite players and delivering ultimate power, accuracy, and on-pitch performance,” said Simon Rowe, brand director at Mitre Australia.

“Globally, Mitre continues to lead the way in ball development and technology. We are excited to partner with the pinnacle of professional football in Australia and New Zealand. Core to our brand values is providing balls for all levels of the game so we’re delighted to offer the supporting replica and training range so all fans and players can play like pros”.