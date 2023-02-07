Mike Spirkovski Joins Rethink Everything To Drive Sustainable Creativity

Mike Spirkovski has teamed up with corporate advisory Orizontas to co-found Rethink Everything, a new venture looking to create positive and sustainable change using creativity.

Rethink Everything will look to help business solve complex challenges, such as sustainability and climate change, by delivering strategic creative solutions with large scale impact. Everything from product design to film and storytelling, partnerships and collaborations, to brand activism is set to be on the cards for the new group.

“I’ve spent my entire career focusing on doing work for the betterment of society and the environment and the challenges I faced were always the same: getting to the decision-makers as quickly as possible whilst retaining the idea,” the former Saatchi & Saatchi Australia chief creative officer told B&T.

Rethink Everything’s sister agency, Orizontas, was founded last year by the Hon. Philip Dalidakis, Vanessa Liell, and Patrick Gibbons to solve business challenges through strategic advice and deep expertise in political, market, reputational and climate risk.

“The difference now is I have partners who are experts in fields I could never access in traditional Agencies and their reach is unlike anything I have ever experienced,” added Spirkovski.

Orizontas and Rethink Everything will work in partnership to deliver a “truly unique offering in the Australian market,” said Spirkovski. The two businesses will work together to offer clients end-to-end solutions in climate risk, sustainability, strategic communications, issues and crisis management, reputation and creativity.

“The combination and variation of our expertise is our point of difference and creativity is critical in solving the problems we face,” said Spirovski.

“There’s a reason why we named our company Rethink Everything, to do things differently and have an impact like never before.”

Rethink Everything officially opened today joining Orizontas’ offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Canberra.

“We are so excited to partner with Mike to launch the next stage of our group offer,” added Vanessa Liell, co-founder of Orizontas and Rethink Everything.

“Australia is facing significant economic, environmental and social challenges and creativity is integral to enable Australian businesses to effect transformational change. Our ability to combine deep expertise and authentic networks in politics, business, industry and corporate affairs with a true creative leader is an outstanding offering and an exciting change for the industry.”