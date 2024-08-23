CampaignsNewsletter

Miele Launches “Once A Miele, Always A Miele” Creative Campaign Via Weiden+Kennedy

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Miele, the globally acclaimed manufacturer of premium household appliances, has announced the launch of its new global campaign, “Once A Miele, Always A Miele,” celebrating 125 years of quality, enduring craftsmanship and performance throughout generations.

The creative campaign, developed by Weiden+Kennedy agency in Amsterdam, is a celebration of the luxurious experience of living with Miele and the long lasting relationships that develop between people and their Miele products over time. “Once a Miele, Always a Miele” is a nod to those who know and love the brand, as well as an enticement to those who are yet to experience the joy of owning Miele.

With Miele’s commitment to longevity and craftsmanship through their rigorous testing for 20 years of average usage, the campaign focuses on the emotional relationships and memories formed within the family home as they fall in love with their Miele appliances, time and time again.

With quality and innovation, driven by the Immer Besser (Forever Better) philosophy, Miele continues to deliver appliances of unmatched excellence and convenience. The new creative campaign tells Miele’s story of quality as the ultimate form of luxury, and once you have bought Miele you stay with Miele which is enhanced by Australians love affair and pride in their homes.

The DGC combi steam oven is more than just a kitchen appliance; it’s a gateway to unforgettable family dinners where the combination cooking feature ensures every bite is a celebration of juicy tenderness and crispy perfection. With DualSteam technology, vegetables become vibrant and fresh, elevating simple meals into extraordinary experiences. As the HydroClean function self-cleans removing all the hard work for you, to let you enjoy the joy of cooking with Miele.

Similarly, Miele dishwashers redefine daily dining with luxury and care. The FlexLine baskets ensure your finest glassware, from cherished heirlooms to delicate wine glasses, are treated with the utmost respect. The AutoDos system adds a new level of convenience by eliminating the need for traditional dishwasher tabs, offering a seamless, effortless cleaning experience. Imagine a home where each meal ends with the gentle care a Miele dishwasher, preserving the beauty of your glassware and freeing you to create lasting memories with those you love.

Miele Australia, Marketing Director, Lisa Saunders said: “With our new ‘Once A Miele, Always A Miele’ campaign, we are excited to showcase how our Miele appliances do more than just perform, they enrich the lives of our customers by creating unforgettable experiences in their homes and bring joy everyday.”

Related posts:

  1. Intimate Brand Nala Brand Challenges Stigma With Maternity Wear Campaign
  2. Ideally Fuels Australian Growth With Strategic New Hires
  3. Is Raygun Becoming The Most Marketable Athlete Of 2024?
  4. TV Ratings (22/08/2024): Fan-Favourite Death Shoots Home & Away To Ratings Win
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

TV Ratings (22/08/2024): Fan-Favourite Death Shoots Home & Away To Ratings Win
Tom Goodwin at the ADMA Global Forum in Sydney.
Media Mix Modelling Is “Complete Nonsense”: Tom Goodwin
Intimate Brand Nala Brand Challenges Stigma With Maternity Wear Campaign
Is Raygun Becoming The Most Marketable Athlete Of 2024?
Register Lost your password?