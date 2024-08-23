Miele Launches “Once A Miele, Always A Miele” Creative Campaign Via Weiden+Kennedy

Miele, the globally acclaimed manufacturer of premium household appliances, has announced the launch of its new global campaign, “Once A Miele, Always A Miele,” celebrating 125 years of quality, enduring craftsmanship and performance throughout generations.

The creative campaign, developed by Weiden+Kennedy agency in Amsterdam, is a celebration of the luxurious experience of living with Miele and the long lasting relationships that develop between people and their Miele products over time. “Once a Miele, Always a Miele” is a nod to those who know and love the brand, as well as an enticement to those who are yet to experience the joy of owning Miele.

With Miele’s commitment to longevity and craftsmanship through their rigorous testing for 20 years of average usage, the campaign focuses on the emotional relationships and memories formed within the family home as they fall in love with their Miele appliances, time and time again.

With quality and innovation, driven by the Immer Besser (Forever Better) philosophy, Miele continues to deliver appliances of unmatched excellence and convenience. The new creative campaign tells Miele’s story of quality as the ultimate form of luxury, and once you have bought Miele you stay with Miele which is enhanced by Australians love affair and pride in their homes.

The DGC combi steam oven is more than just a kitchen appliance; it’s a gateway to unforgettable family dinners where the combination cooking feature ensures every bite is a celebration of juicy tenderness and crispy perfection. With DualSteam technology, vegetables become vibrant and fresh, elevating simple meals into extraordinary experiences. As the HydroClean function self-cleans removing all the hard work for you, to let you enjoy the joy of cooking with Miele.

Similarly, Miele dishwashers redefine daily dining with luxury and care. The FlexLine baskets ensure your finest glassware, from cherished heirlooms to delicate wine glasses, are treated with the utmost respect. The AutoDos system adds a new level of convenience by eliminating the need for traditional dishwasher tabs, offering a seamless, effortless cleaning experience. Imagine a home where each meal ends with the gentle care a Miele dishwasher, preserving the beauty of your glassware and freeing you to create lasting memories with those you love.

Miele Australia, Marketing Director, Lisa Saunders said: “With our new ‘Once A Miele, Always A Miele’ campaign, we are excited to showcase how our Miele appliances do more than just perform, they enrich the lives of our customers by creating unforgettable experiences in their homes and bring joy everyday.”