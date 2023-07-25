Microsoft Reports 3% Jump In Search & News Advertising

Microsoft has reported a three per cent jump in its search and news advertising revenue as it continues to try and grow its AI-powered Bing search engine.

However, while Google has been reporting billions of dollars in revenue from its search and advertising products, it is important to remember that Microsoft brought home just US$86 million (AU$126 million).

Overall the computing giant saw eight per cent growth in its total revenue and its Azure cloud platform saw 26 per cent growth over the quarter — down one percentage point compared to the previous quarter.

Google’s cloud revenue, including Google Workspace productivity apps in addition to Google Cloud Platform, grew 28 per cent.

“Organizations are asking not only how – but how fast – they can apply this next generation of AI to address the biggest opportunities and challenges they face – safely and responsibly,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft.

“We remain focused on leading the new AI platform shift, helping customers use the Microsoft Cloud to get the most value out of their digital spend, and driving operating leverage.”

The biggest news hanging over Microsoft at the moment is whether its acquisition of gaming giant Activision Blizzard will be passed by regulators. The US government’s Federal Trade Commission (FTC) blocked the deal, despite the EU allowing it to pass. Earlier this month, Microsoft appealed the FTC’s decision.