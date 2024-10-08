MFA Launches Free VOZ E-Learning Course To Prepare Industry For VOZ Transition

In preparation for the shift to OzTAM’s Total TV audience measurement system, VOZ, the Media Federation of Australia (MFA) has introduced a free e-learning course designed to equip everyone working in the media and marketing industry with essential knowledge of the new trading currency.

Developed by investment leads from MFA member agencies in collaboration with OzTAM, the course is titled “VOZ as a Currency” and is available to all media and marketing professionals at no cost until 28 February 2025.

“Virtual Australia (VOZ) provides the industry with a national de-duplicated view of Total TV audiences and enables us to better understand consumption across all screens, regardless of how it is viewed. This comprehensive and insightful MFA training program will provide all the practical skills and knowledge needed to understand this new era of audience measurement,” said Joanna Barnes, chief investment officer at PHD and one of the architects of the e-learning course.

It covers topics such as VOZ terminology, accessing VOZ data, the role of VOZ in TV campaigns, and the convergence of media planning and buying. The course is presented by experts Jay Malig (Atomic 212) and Kristina Gutierrez (Magna Global).

“VOZ is a true product of industry collaboration, and we’re excited to continue this effort with the MFA’s VOZ as a Currency course. As we approach VOZ’s launch as a trading currency on December 29, it’s important for the industry to understand this significant shift in TV audience measurement and this course offers media professionals all the information they need to succeed in planning, buying, selling, and reporting TV and BVOD campaigns,” said OzTAM CEO Karen Halligan.

Starting March 2025, “VOZ as a Currency” will be integrated into the existing MFA Television Foundations course as part of the MFA’s e-learning program.