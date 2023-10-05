Meta Rolls Out Generative AI Features For Ad Creatives

Meta has begun to roll out generative AI-powered features for ad creatives in Meta’s Ads Manager, with a global rollout set to be complete by next year.

The new features – Background Generation, Image Expansion, and Text Variations – will add to the AI-powered experiences and tools we continue to build for businesses.

Background Generation: Creates multiple backgrounds to complement the advertiser’s product images, allowing advertisers to tailor their creative assets for different audiences.

Image Expansion: Seamlessly adjusts creative assets to fit different aspect ratios across multiple surfaces, like Feed or Reels, allowing advertisers to spend less time and resources on repurposing creative assets.

Text Variations: Generates multiple versions of ad texts based on the advertiser’s original copy, highlighting the selling points of their products/services and giving them multiple text options to better reach their audience.

Meta had been testing these features with a small set of advertisers who have said the tools save them at least five hours per week — the equivalent of one month per year — by removing time-consuming editing tasks.

“As an early adopter of Meta’s AI Sandbox, Publicis is excited to experience how it will apply to important client use cases,” said Keith Soljacich, EVP, head of innovation at Publicis Media Content Innovation.

“Ad creative development that is faster, smarter and integrated into the larger Meta ad platform will be a game changer.”

The advertisers also said that the generative AI features ease creative fatigue, though there was some work still to be done on delivering outputs customized to every brand’s unique voice and visual style.

“We’re excited to be sharing with advertisers in New Zealand more tools to help them save time, and allow them to be more creative and strategic,” said Will Easton, managing director ANZ at Meta.

“We’ve heard promising feedback from advertisers in the US who tested these tools in our AI Sandbox, and believe these tools have the potential to democratise access to creative resources for businesses of all sizes making it easier for anyone to tap into creative best practices that drive campaign performance. With this launch and our other investments in AI-powered experiences, we are embarking on an era with new possibilities for marketers and continuing to show that Meta builds innovative products to help businesses achieve growth that lasts.”